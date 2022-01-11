ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah-curious? These homes are on the market

Savannah Times
Savannah Times
 5 days ago

(Savannah, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Savannah. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRqwW_0dihBSjq00

126 John Eady Court, Savannah, 31405

3 Beds 2 Baths | $258,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2019

IMPECCABLE QUALITY CONSTRUCTION BY EADY CONSTRUCTION IN ALLENVILLE ESTATES, SAVANNAH'S NEWEST COMMUNITY LOCATED IN SAVANNAH CITY LIMITS! THIS FABULOUS CUSTOM HOME IS JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN, GA PORTS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, HWY 17 AND I-516. THIS HOME FEATURES 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, 9 FT+ CEILINGS, A SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM W/ FIREPLACE, LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE MAIN AREAS, AN OPEN KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, A BREAKFAST BAR, BREAKFAST AREA, & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BRICK FRONT W/ UPGRADED HARDIE SIDING A FORMAL DINING ROOM, A SPACIOUS OWNER'S SUITE W/ A LARGE SITTING AREA, AN OWNER'S BATH WITH A LUXURIOUS WHIRLPOOL TUB, A LARGE SEPARATE SHOWER, AND DOUBLE VANITIES, A 2-CAR GARAGE, A NICE BACKYARD, LOW HOA FEE, A NICE GAZEBO OVERLOOKING THE LAKE IN A SMALL ALL-NEW COMMUNITY! YOU CAN MAKE ALL COLOR SELECTIONS WITH THIS HOME! 100% FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE! PHOTOS ARE FROM A SIMILAR HOME WITH THE SAME FLOORPLAN & IS NOT THIS HOME.

For open house information, contact Sabriya Scott, Scott Realty Professionals LLC at 912-349-7766

Copyright © 2022 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-8727387)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AevRO_0dihBSjq00

108 Charles Lane, Pooler, 31322

3 Beds 3 Baths | $323,190 | Single Family Residence | 2,164 Square Feet | Built in None

The Penwell is a two-story floorplan featuring an open concept first floor with a spacious kitchen and flex room, ideal for a separate dining or office. The second floor includes a large primary bedroom with walk-in closet, versatile loft, two secondary bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry room.

For open house information, contact Online Sales Concierge D.R. Horton - Hilton Head-Savannah

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-51857-515-51857-518570000-0240)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCKmD_0dihBSjq00

122B Hope Lane, Savannah, 31406

2 Beds 4 Baths | $583,863 | Single Family Residence | 2,617 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A lock and leave community Savannah's lastest new gated community. 38 lots left, hurry come by today and select your lot or view one of homes already under construction.

For open house information, contact Anna Dinatali, Landmark 24 Realty, Inc at 912-353-1275

Copyright © 2022 Savannah Multi-List Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-245705)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28lxlq_0dihBSjq00

29 Gerald Drive, Savannah, 31406

3 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Wonderful investment opportunity with transferable permit! This brick ranch is ready for completion and features new ductwork and new windows ready for install. Features a rear covered patio and detached storage building/garage.

For open house information, contact Chandie W Hupman, Keller Williams Realty Coastal Area Partners,LLC at 912-356-5001

Copyright © 2022 Savannah Multi-List Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-260676)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Savannah, GA
Real Estate
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Custom Home#Family Room#Keller Williams Realty#Housing List#Savannah S#Ga Ports#Sabriya Scott
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Savannah Times

Savannah Times

Savannah, GA
299
Followers
633
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Savannah Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy