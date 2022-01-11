Savannah-curious? These homes are on the market

(Savannah, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Savannah. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

126 John Eady Court, Savannah, 31405 3 Beds 2 Baths | $258,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2019

IMPECCABLE QUALITY CONSTRUCTION BY EADY CONSTRUCTION IN ALLENVILLE ESTATES, SAVANNAH'S NEWEST COMMUNITY LOCATED IN SAVANNAH CITY LIMITS! THIS FABULOUS CUSTOM HOME IS JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN, GA PORTS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, HWY 17 AND I-516. THIS HOME FEATURES 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, 9 FT+ CEILINGS, A SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM W/ FIREPLACE, LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE MAIN AREAS, AN OPEN KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, A BREAKFAST BAR, BREAKFAST AREA, & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BRICK FRONT W/ UPGRADED HARDIE SIDING A FORMAL DINING ROOM, A SPACIOUS OWNER'S SUITE W/ A LARGE SITTING AREA, AN OWNER'S BATH WITH A LUXURIOUS WHIRLPOOL TUB, A LARGE SEPARATE SHOWER, AND DOUBLE VANITIES, A 2-CAR GARAGE, A NICE BACKYARD, LOW HOA FEE, A NICE GAZEBO OVERLOOKING THE LAKE IN A SMALL ALL-NEW COMMUNITY! YOU CAN MAKE ALL COLOR SELECTIONS WITH THIS HOME! 100% FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE! PHOTOS ARE FROM A SIMILAR HOME WITH THE SAME FLOORPLAN & IS NOT THIS HOME.

108 Charles Lane, Pooler, 31322 3 Beds 3 Baths | $323,190 | Single Family Residence | 2,164 Square Feet | Built in None

The Penwell is a two-story floorplan featuring an open concept first floor with a spacious kitchen and flex room, ideal for a separate dining or office. The second floor includes a large primary bedroom with walk-in closet, versatile loft, two secondary bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry room.

122B Hope Lane, Savannah, 31406 2 Beds 4 Baths | $583,863 | Single Family Residence | 2,617 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A lock and leave community Savannah's lastest new gated community. 38 lots left, hurry come by today and select your lot or view one of homes already under construction.

29 Gerald Drive, Savannah, 31406 3 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Wonderful investment opportunity with transferable permit! This brick ranch is ready for completion and features new ductwork and new windows ready for install. Features a rear covered patio and detached storage building/garage.

