Shreveport, LA

Check out these houses for sale in Shreveport

Shreveport Dispatch
Shreveport Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SHREVEPORT, LA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Shreveport area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Shreveport-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EGSYs_0dihBRr700

9460 Boxwood Drive, Shreveport, 71118

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Remodeled one owner home in Lambert Park, Nicely updated. You really will fall in love with the owner's en suite which has 2 walk-in closets, Garden Tub with walk-in shower & seat! Kitchen has granite counter tops with updated appliances, utility room offers space for extra frig and freezer & pantry. Flexible open floor plan offers a den and separate living currently being used as formal dining. Kitchen has a breakfast Bar and kitchen dining area which opens to the den. All bottom kitchen cabinets have pull outs. Lovely yard with pergola built over deck adds privacy from neighbors. Two sheds or workshop in the backyard for extra storage.

For open house information, contact Judy Holland, Century 21 United at 318-212-0021

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14735423)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRjdT_0dihBRr700

909 Unadilla Street, Shreveport, 71106

3 Beds 4 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,904 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Beautiful French Colonial Style Home On Large Elevated Corner Lot In Historic South Highlands Neighborhood. Large Formal Living and Dining Room. Dining Room Has Venetian Plastered Walls. Refinished Hardwoods Throughout. Large Den with Wood Paneling and Great Built Ins.Kitchen with Breakfast Room Area. Sunroom With Large Windows and French Doors Opening Onto Covered Back Patio and Fully Fenced Yard. Large Master with Refinished Hardwoods and His and Her Closets. Master Bath with Glass Shower,Soaking Tub, and Dual Vanity Sinks. Full Baths with Other Two Bedrooms. Detached 2 Car Garage with Upstairs Backhouse with Full Bath. Tankless Hot Water. Entire New Driveway Including New Circular Driveway.

For open house information, contact Randolph Smith, Archetape RE LA, LLC at 318-233-1045

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14676144)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xT26_0dihBRr700

4204 Lark Street, Bossier City, 71112

3 Beds 1 Bath | $122,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,020 Square Feet | Built in 1958

NEW PAINT INSIDE & OUT - CERAMIC TILE THRU-OUT -

For open house information, contact Roy Collins, RE/MAX Executive Realty at 318-865-9900

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14705296)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z4Ftf_0dihBRr700

3809 Maryland Avenue, Shreveport, 71106

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,002 Square Feet | Built in 1935

You will love this BEAUTIFULLY updated home in the historic district of South Highland. This home is very unique in its style and is sure to catch your eye once you step inside! It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as two living areas, and a gorgeous outdoor deck that is perfect for entertaining. It is also conveniently located near a beautiful park for the kiddos as well as Fairfield Avenue, leaving you close to EVERYTHING!! Buyer backed out before inspections were done, so you get another chance! HURRY! It will go FAST again!!!

For open house information, contact Stacy Berry, Keller Williams Northwest at 318-213-1555

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14664735)

The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
