These houses are for sale in Syracuse

(SYRACUSE, NY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Check out these listings from around the Syracuse area:

814 Glenwood Avenue, Syracuse, 13207 3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1915

This is a great home that can be brought back to life. This home may not look incredible at first sight, but that shouldn’t stop you from doing all you can to bring it to its best condition. Featuring three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, a fantastic porch and backyard. Fantastic location that is convenient to everything Syracuse has to offer.

For open house information, contact John F. Adolfi, Adolfi Real Estate, Inc. at 315-695-6434

5987 Paradise Circle, Syracuse, 13209 3 Beds 2 Baths | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,808 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Introducing The Matte by Milback Custom Homes. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1808 sq. ft. open concept ranch home is ready to be built. Enjoy maintenance-free living, lawn maintenance, and plowing included with HOA payment of $125 per month. Beautiful kitchen with island is open to the dining area and oversized great room with gas fireplace. Large master bedroom and master bath with a double sink, tile surround shower and a walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a main bath, with first-floor laundry. This home also includes a front entry foyer, large mudroom, covered front porch, covered rear deck, and a 2 car garage. Beautiful farmhouse style both inside and out. Upgrades include custom kitchen design, tray ceiling at the great room with antique reclaimed beams, custom millwork at fireplace mantle, California closet, and custom tile shower with bench in master, black exterior windows, tankless hot water heater, and black interior hardware to complement the farmhouse style. a high-efficiency furnace, central air and so much more. Conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants, also minutes away from downtown entertainment! Why settle for less. Build it better with Milback!

For open house information, contact Christopher Dardano, NextHome CNY Realty at 315-567-4663

69 Lyndon Road, Fayetteville, 13066 3 Beds 3 Baths | $294,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Welcome to 69 Lyndon Rd! This gorgeous, completely updated Colonial has so much to brag about! Fabulous new kitchen w/quartz counters, waterfall butcher block island, stainless appliances & eat-in area w/custom banquette. The new slider opens to the freshly painted deck & large yard. Huge living room w/space for formal dining if desired. Brand new LVT flooring throughout the 1st floor & a renovated 1/2 bath. Upstairs features a beautiful master suite with a newly added walk-in closet, & newly added master bath complete with tiled walk-in shower and dual vanities. Bonus - newly added 2nd floor laundry! Two additional bedrooms & a renovated full bath complete the upstairs - all 3 bedrooms showcase fantastic refinished hardwoods. The partially finished basement offers ~300sf of additional living space to enjoy, complete w/a wet bar! There is all new electrical throughout this home, plus a 2 year old tankless water heater & furnace! Outside you'll find a new roof & new windows, exterior paint, lights, garage doors, walkway & landscaping. There is also an additional outbuilding/garage w/heat & electric! J/D schools! The location is priceless, just minutes away from everything!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Brune, Arquette & Associates,REALTORS at 315-487-4100

98 Bayberry Circle, Liverpool, 13090 4 Beds 3 Baths | $209,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,030 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Welcome to 98 Bayberry Circle! This 4 bedroom, 2.1 bathroom split level home is situated on a beautiful corner lot in the Liverpool Bayberry Community. Entering through the front covered porch is a spacious living/dining room that's next to the kitchen overlooking the backyard. The second level has three bedrooms and a full bath. A very spacious fourth bedroom can be found on the third level of this home with a private full bath attached. The lower living area would be a great home office space and the large screened in back porch is the perfect place to relax. Lots of storage in this home along with a heated workshop/garage space. This Bayberry gem is ready for you to make memories in! Showings begin Friday, October 15, 2021.

For open house information, contact Ashley Cinque, Howard Hanna Real Estate at 315-682-9500