Top condo units for sale in Lakeland

(LAKELAND, FL) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Lakeland or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Lakeland condos have been selected from our classified listings:

14 Loma Alta, Lakeland, 33813 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Condominium | 1,961 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This diamond in the rough is waiting for its new owners. This 3 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in the sought after maintenance free community of Casa Loma community in south Lakeland. With over 1900 sq ft of living, the condo features a large family room and dining room and plenty of storage. The kitchen has an eat in space and a pass through opening to the dining room. This home needs paint and new flooring to make it beautiful again. The kitchen still has the avocado green that was so popular before. Keep it or modernize it...up to you! Casa Loma has a lot to offer! Tennis courts, clubhouse, 2 pools, fishing pier,/ boat dock, playground, and plenty of parking for extra vehicles or guests. Bring your boats and tie to the dock and enjoy Scott Lake! The condo fees include trash, water, grounds and exterior building maintenance, recreational facilities, private road, management and insurance. Conveniently located near shopping, dining and medical. Come make this large condo your own!

2025 Sylvester Road, Lakeland, 33803 2 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Condominium | 1,605 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Buyers Finance fell through... Beautiful Condo completely renovated in 2019. Kimberlea Condominiums is in the heart of Lakeland with close proximity to the Polk Parkway, with quick access for Tampa or Orlando. This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condominium boasts 1,605 sq ft living area with a wonderful floor plan to meet all of your needs. The Condo features a foyer, spacious living & dining area, master suite, and guest BR, split floor plan The kitchen appliances, windows, all cabinets throughout, flooring, fixtures, all new doors, new insulation, seeded glass in kitchen cabinets doors, reverse osmosis water system, upgraded cordless blinds and more part of the remodel in 2019. The master bedroom features 2 walk-in closets, french glass pocket door to the back FL room. Back FL room floor was raised in remodel for a level transition of rooms. The Master and Guest bathrooms were completely redone from tile, cabinets, to the fixtures. This home is perfect for the owner desiring maintenance-free living the Condo life provides. Inside laundry/utility room with a washer and dryer. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining on the nice open lanai among the surrounding trees and landscaping. Community Features Include cable tv, sewer, trash, water, recreational and common areas insurance, exterior grounds maintenance, community pool, tennis, shuffleboard, and recreational room. This Condo is a must-see! This home will not last long on the market! Schedule your showing today before it is too late!

125 N Kentucky Avenue, Lakeland, 33801 1 Bed 2 Baths | $319,000 | Condominium | 791 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Panoramic views overlooking Munn Park can be found at this stylish luxury studio loft. The modern-industrial shipyard vibe of the interiors embraces the building's proximity to the vibrant arts scene with polished concrete flooring and exposed high ceilings. Artful, hand-selected finishes are highlighted by the light flooding in from the oversized windows unobstructed by surrounding buildings on the fifth floor of the complex. Enjoy crafting your signature dish or cocktail in the oversized kitchen with rich wooden cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Additionally, the studio includes a large walk-in closet, a luxury bathroom with granite counters, and a secure entrance. This beautiful loft is just blocks from many of downtown Lakeland's top amenities, including dozens of restaurants contributing to the city's award-winning culinary scene. Explore walking paths, the weekly First Friday events, Saturday Farmer's Market, community gardens, Lake Mirror, Lake Morton, and urban art murals in your new neighborhood. Choose to become a part of this thriving, artsy, boutique development and make your mark in the exclusive Lofts on the Park community.

6568 Sweetbriar Lane, Lakeland, 33813 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Condominium | 1,610 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Welcome Home to your beautifully updated 3-bedroom 2 bath condo in the tranquil community of The Bluffs of Christina. From its Oak tree lined streets that curve through the gentle hills, to the amazing community swimming pool, club house (complete with newly added garden sitting area), and immaculate tennis courts, you will feel welcome from the moment that you drive into this lovely community. As you walk into your new home you are greeted by a large living room with a full wall of windows providing fantastic light and view of 1 of the 2 outdoor semi-private sitting areas in the home. Proceeding to your charming kitchen and dining area, which has updated cabinets and appliances, with an incredible amount of storage space. The guest bath also updated with new cabinets and laundry are in the hall just past the kitchen and dining room. The right side of the hall provides even more natural light through the sliding doors that lead to your second exterior sitting area. All three bedrooms are to the rear of the home, with new carpet throughout! The plentiful windows in the bedrooms continue to provide natural light as well as beautiful views of the natural space outside. The master bathroom has updated cabinets with a large closet across from the double vanity and a step-in shower. A brand-new AC has already been installed in this home for you. You have available storage outside under your carport that provides covered parking for 2 vehicles. Do not hesitate. This beautiful home will not last long. Call today.

