Boise-curious? These homes are on the market

(Boise, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Boise. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1320 E. Victory, Boise, 83706 3 Beds 2 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Move-in ready in SE Boise! This home offers a good size yard with automatic sprinklers and a fully fenced backyard. As you enter the home you'll be greeted with granite countertops throughout, an updated tile shower, and a fireplace to keep you cozy on those winter nights! Centrally located and within minutes to Bown Crossing, greenbelt, BSU, airport, and downtown. No HOA with room for RV Parking. A MUST SEE!!

13997 W Rochester Dr, Boise, 83713 4 Beds 3 Baths | $569,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,281 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Location, Location, Location!!! This beautiful 2281sqft home is located in one of the most sought after locations in Boise. Shopping, schools, and great food are all just minutes away. You will love this home's rustic farmhouse feel that includes modern light fixtures throughout. The backyard has a park like setting with mature landscaping, a custom deck, fire pit, gazebo, Hot Tub and shed with power and lighting. Large, heated 3 car garage. Grand entrance features high ceilings and formal dining room. large, open kitchen with plenty of counter space and stainless steel appliances. Big windows in the living room allow for plenty of natural light. Generous sized bedrooms upstairs with a large bonus room. Master on the Main! complete with separate tub, shower and walk-in closet has access to the back patio. Beautiful mature grass area for kids or animals right across the street. This home won't last.

10836 W Hinsdale St, Boise, 83713 3 Beds 2 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,423 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Welcome home to this move-in ready, fantastic location West Boise charmer! Recently updated with custom kitchen cabinetry, granite counters, and all new stainless steel appliances that gives that sense of warmth. Opens up to the large sitting area and spacious vaulted ceiling living room, with a cozy wood burning fireplace surrounded with beautiful stonework. All new laminate wood flooring in main areas with a magnificent custom stone and tile entry way. The split bedroom floor plan includes a spacious master suite that has recently been remodeled, with tiled dual head shower, vanity, flooring, and barn door. Fully fenced back yard provides a. canvas to create your outdoor oasis. Convenient location allows quick travel to downtown Boise, Meridian or Eagle. Exterior freshly painted in 2020, new water heater 2020, and roof replaced in 2017. No HOA's or CCR's. Seller is motivated!!!

1861 S Annett St, Boise, 83705 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Townhouse | 1,546 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Conveniently located on the Bench with easy access to BSU, downtown, shopping, schools, and the freeway. Extremely well taken care of!! Newer engineered hardwood floors through out upstairs, stairs and livingroom. Large master bedroom with plenty of room to spread out. Private patio out back to enjoy summer nights. Cozy dining area with fireplace, perfect for warming up after coming in from the cold. Brand new HVAC system, with warranty. Stainless steel appliances included. NO HOA

