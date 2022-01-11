ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

These houses are for sale in Fayetteville

Fayetteville Times
Fayetteville Times
 5 days ago

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Looking for a house in Fayetteville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Fayetteville listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yaNgx_0dihBNZR00

7445 Avila Drive, Fayetteville, 28314

4 Beds 3 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,758 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This 4 bed/2.5 home is located in the well established and desirable Middle Creek neighborhood. The current owners have maintained every detail both inside and out! Home features an open living space and large eat-in kitchen. Well appointed sunroom takes you from the living area directly out to the inviting fenced-in backyard with so much to enjoy from the large patio, firepit and mature trees. Upstairs there is an owner's ensuite and 2 additional bedrooms. The main floor has a 4th bedroom that could also be a perfect home office or bonus room!Current owners replaced the HVAC and roof in the last 3 years and installed ALL NEW Samsung kitchen appliances in 2021. These are just a few of the MANY improvements this fabulous home has to offer. What a perfect location: only 2 miles from the 295 bypass while still having that quant neighborhood feel. Don't wait, schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Ashley Whitelock, Towering Pines Real Estate at 910-246-4653

Copyright © 2022 NCRMLS/ Mid Carolina Regional Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PSPAARNC-100304914)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18BHdW_0dihBNZR00

118 Circle Court, Fayetteville, 28301

3 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Wonderful opportunity. 3 bedroom, 1940's Bungalow. Living room and separate family room. Covered front porch & back porch with outside storage. Detached garage . Property is SOLD AS IS. Lots of space and potential! Great Location near VA hospital, trails, schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, & more! To submit an offer See agent remarks or contact listing agent

For open house information, contact Peter Greijn, Referral Realty US LLC at 919-232-9228

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2423765)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, NC
Business
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Real Estate
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Kitchen Appliances#Housing List#Room Current#Bungalow
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville, NC
645
Followers
579
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fayetteville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy