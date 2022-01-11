These houses are for sale in Fayetteville

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Looking for a house in Fayetteville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Fayetteville listings:

7445 Avila Drive, Fayetteville, 28314 4 Beds 3 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,758 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This 4 bed/2.5 home is located in the well established and desirable Middle Creek neighborhood. The current owners have maintained every detail both inside and out! Home features an open living space and large eat-in kitchen. Well appointed sunroom takes you from the living area directly out to the inviting fenced-in backyard with so much to enjoy from the large patio, firepit and mature trees. Upstairs there is an owner's ensuite and 2 additional bedrooms. The main floor has a 4th bedroom that could also be a perfect home office or bonus room!Current owners replaced the HVAC and roof in the last 3 years and installed ALL NEW Samsung kitchen appliances in 2021. These are just a few of the MANY improvements this fabulous home has to offer. What a perfect location: only 2 miles from the 295 bypass while still having that quant neighborhood feel. Don't wait, schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Ashley Whitelock, Towering Pines Real Estate at 910-246-4653

118 Circle Court, Fayetteville, 28301 3 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Wonderful opportunity. 3 bedroom, 1940's Bungalow. Living room and separate family room. Covered front porch & back porch with outside storage. Detached garage . Property is SOLD AS IS. Lots of space and potential! Great Location near VA hospital, trails, schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, & more! To submit an offer See agent remarks or contact listing agent

For open house information, contact Peter Greijn, Referral Realty US LLC at 919-232-9228