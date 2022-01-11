On the hunt for a home in Pensacola? These houses are on the market

(Pensacola, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pensacola will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3004 Creighton Rd, Pensacola, 32504 3 Beds 1 Bath | $1,450 | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Very Nice 3BR/1BA home in Northeast Pensacola. Home has been upgraded with laminate flooring thru out, new kitchen cabinetry, new kitchen appliances. Fenced backyard, 1 car garage.

For open house information, contact Sean Burns, PCS REAL ESTATE SOLUTIONS, INC. at 850-983-3300

14511 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola, 32507 2 Beds 2 Baths | $645,000 | Condominium | 1,215 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Popular, 2 BR/2 BA with Bonus Bunk Room right on the Gulf and includes Covered, Deeded/Reserved Parking Space (#34). Tile and newly (2021) carpeted flooring with Corian countertops in Kitchen/Baths; owners recently painted, replaced living room furniture, bed mattresses and new drapery for both balcony access door areas. Complete new A/C system in 2019! This 7th Floor (perfect height) comes fully furnished and rent or personal use ready! Seller is also willing to credit $4,000 for upgrades with a strong offer. Unit includes an exterior storage room accessible from front entrance area. Windemere is a family-friendly, non-smoking complex, with STRONG HOA (low dues/strong reserves), offering popular amenities, including a unique, elevated beachfront outdoor pool (seasonally heated December-March) and hot tub, gulf-view fitness room, and special event/conf. room. There are 3 Elevators servicing guests - No Waiting! 300 feet of direct sugary white sand beaches and wonderful views east and west of the Gulf. And the gulf waters are only 42 steps from Windemere's boardwalk leading to the gulf.

For open house information, contact Tim Arant, RE/MAX OF GULF SHORES at 251-948-2400

1177 E Lloyd St, Pensacola, 32503 1 Bed 1 Bath | $950 | 546 Square Feet | Built in 1965

CHARMING UPDATED 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT AT POPULAR VILLAS OF EAST HILL! SPACIOUS LIVING AND BEDROOM; UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEWER CABINETS, NEW APPLIANCES, COUNTERTOPS AND BACKSPLASH; NEW FLOORING IN THE BEDROOM; SECOND FLOOR END UNIT. YOU CAN'T BEAT THE LOCATION AND THE PRICE!

For open house information, contact Don Huntley, GULF COAST PROPERTY MGT CO, INC at 850-465-0083

960 Shadow Ridge Drive, Pensacola, 32514 3 Beds 2 Baths | $298,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,933 Square Feet | Built in 1994

NEW ROOF and DECK!!! Updated landscaping!!! This contemporary gem is nestled on a quiet Cul-De-Sac with fabulous neighbors located in N. Pensacola near UWF. Close to the beautiful Pensacola beaches. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath split floor plan home offers an office/den, dining room, large breakfast nook, and living area with cathedral ceilings. The living room opens onto a large covered porch and open deck via 16 feet of glass sliding doors. The porch houses a 6-person hot tub/jacuzzi. The new deck provides access to the expansive fenced back yard with a potter's shed. Home has a 2-car garage with automatic garage door opener, a sizeable storage nook at the front, and a workbench along one side. The attic, accessible via the garage, has flooring and shelves for additional storage. The home also includes built-in microwave, dishwasher, in-sink disposal, glass-top stove with oven, and newer washer and dryer in separate laundry room. PLEASE ADHERE to any COVID-19 Restrictions.

For open house information, contact Sandra Sandoval, LOKATION at 954-545-5583