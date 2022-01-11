House-hunt Lubbock: What’s on the market

(LUBBOCK, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

If you’re Lubbock-curious, take a look at these listings today:

8402 County Road 6430, Lubbock, 79416 3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,681 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Two Homes for ONE PRICE on just Under 1 AC of land. Great investment opportunity or for Mother In-law home. Brick home is Est. 1700 SF with 3 bedrooms 2 full Baths, Granite countertops, updated baths, and new vinyl plank flooring. Interior Renovations almost complete on both buildings and much of the material to finish will convey. Metal sided home is 1981 SF with 3 bedrooms/4th or office, 3 baths and 2 living spaces, huge pantry and spacious laundry room. Small Barn, and slab is poured for a second shop. Don't let the exterior fool you, beautiful craftsmanship on all of the completed work and is ready for you to take on the finishing touches.

503 8Th Street, Wolfforth, 79382 3 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,893 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This beautiful one-owner home has been maintained very well. It is located on a corner and is very near Frenship school district. It is the perfect size for a family with 3/2/2, large living area with a fireplace, the kitchen has abundant storage with room for your breakfast table. The formal dining has French doors and will sit the entire family at holiday gatherings! You will enjoy the spacious basement and the master bedroom is super big and is isolated with a private bath, shower, double sinks and a wrap around closet. There is also a sunroom, storage shed and new fence in the backyard.

4203 49Th Street, Lubbock, 79413 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,133 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Looking for the perfect home for the new year? Look no further! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in central Lubbock is what you have been looking for! This great home offers lots of space! The home has been completely remodeled and updated. The large kitchen features lots of counter top space snd cabinets for storage! The rooms are very large and a great place to spread out! And dont forget the large backyard! Hurry and schedule your showing today!

5708 118Th, Lubbock, 79424 4 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,085 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Southern Homes by Dan Wilson is proud to present The Forden, a beautifully crafted new construction home for you and your family. Every home under construction has its own style and design, unique from its neighbor. You will be sure to find custom details and gorgeous finish selections throughout. Stonewood Estates is located south of 114th Street and east of Frankford Avenue. It is conveniently found in the Lubbock-Cooper School District. The newest retail stores, grocery stores and restaurants are just minutes away. Trusted home builder, quality construction and a wonderful new neighborhood...WELCOME HOME!

