Take a look at these homes on the market in Mobile

10500 Ruffian Route, Daphne, 36526 4 Beds 2 Baths | $280,245 | Single Family Residence | 1,787 Square Feet | Built in None

The Cali is a 1,791 sq.ft., 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 carAs you enter the Cali, the foyer leads to the fabulous open kitchen featuring a walk-in pantry and large island (with overhang) that overlooks the dining and living room combination leading outside to a covered porch for an extended living and entertaining space. A large bedroom with ensuite, double bowl vanity, 5 shower, soaking tub and large walk-in closet. The Private Suite is filled with natural light from large windows creating an inviting, spacious retreat. The second and third bedrooms are to the front of the home, on either side of the second full bath. The fourth bedroom is directly across from the second and third bedrooms. Multiple storage closets to store all your accessories, laundry room, and big pantry has plenty of room. This home is a ''Smart Home'', a standard package that includes: Kwikset lock, Sky Bell and digital thermostat, all of which are integrated with the Qolsys IQ touch panel and an Echo Dot device. This home is being built to Gold FORTIFIED HomeTM certification (See Sales Representative for details.)

For open house information, contact Anne-Marie Lemis D.R. Horton - Baldwin

10485 Ruffian Route, Daphne, 36526 4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,364 | Single Family Residence | 1,787 Square Feet | Built in None

10586 Secretariat Blvd, Daphne, 36526 4 Beds 3 Baths | $492,886 | Single Family Residence | 2,609 Square Feet | Built in None

The Florence plan by Truland Homes offers functionality and versatile living space at best. Formal dining with wains cotting, trimmed out column and crown molding make for a dramatic statement as you enter the house. Corner gas fireplace for those chilly nights and 3 large windows for ample lighting. The kitchen is open to the great room featuring Samsung appliances, subway tile backsplash, custom hood vent and island great for entertaining. This plan has the unique "keeping room" off the kitchen which has been used as an office, playroom, or sitting area. Two bedrooms located on the left of the home with a jack-in-jill bathroom for convenience. Master bedroom is located on the right side of the home featuring hardwood flooring, an oversized garden tub, tile shower and double vanity and double closet. Also near the master is an additional bedroom with a full bathroom close by. Could easily be used as a guest bedroom, nursery or office. Jubilee Farms amenities include a 6400 square feet clubhouse with a gourmet kitchen, yoga studio, fitness center, game rooms, conference rooms. 8300 square feet zero entry pool with a 20 ft. water slide, playground, splash pad, walking trails and stocked ponds. Call today for more information or visit our model home open 7 days a week.12:00-5:00pm and Sunday 1:00-5:00PM. Estimated date of completion is March 2022.

For open house information, contact Lauren Korb, Bellator RE & Dev-Eastern Shor at 251-928-0031

10437 Ruffian Route, Daphne, 36526 4 Beds 2 Baths | $286,460 | Single Family Residence | 2,031 Square Feet | Built in None

The Ryder is a 2,031 sq.ft., 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 carStandard features are great open floor plans that include granite countertops with under-mount sinks in the kitchen and baths, stainless steel microwave, dishwasher, and electric range. Come home to the Ryder plan with a split bedroom plan, open floor plan with kitchen overlooking a large family room, and spacious back porch great for entertaining. Beautiful slab granite countertops in kitchen and baths. This home is a ''Smart Home'', a standard package that includes: Kwikset lock, Sky Bell and digital thermostat, all of which are integrated with the Qolsys IQ touch panel and an Echo Dot device. This home is being built to Gold FORTIFIED HomeTM certification (See Sales Representative for details.)

