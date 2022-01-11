Take a look at these homes on the Madison market now

(Madison, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Madison. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1027 Drake St, Madison, 53715 4 Beds 2 Baths | $475,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1897

One of the finest homes built in the area and can easily convert back to 3/4 bedroom single family w/Lake Views by simply opening a door. In an ideal location close to bus route, downtown and everything Madison has to offer. Sweet view of Lake Monona from the front yard! Two bedrooms on the main floor. Upstairs "living room" can easily be converted to a 4th bedroom or keep it as a den/family room or office. Backyard offers convenient alley access. Lots of parking available off the alley. All of the major components have been updated on the exterior in about 2010 including roof, siding windows, insulation & new rubber membrane roofing. Lovely front porch, first floor screened deck & 2nd level deck. Additional potential income from parking spaces and basement storage rental.

For open house information, contact Trish Schaefer, American, REALTORS at 608-834-2600

409 Crane Crossing, Waunakee, 53597 3 Beds 2 Baths | $414,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Ready 1/16/2022! Get the peace of mind that comes with award-winning, quality craftsmanship & energy efficiency that can only be found in a Veridian home. On average, a Focus On Energy & Green Built certified Veridian home is 70% more energy efficient than a typical used home! Even more, all Veridian homes come fully loaded with custom features & the best brands, like Auburn Ridge cabinetry & Kohler plumbing fixtures. To top it off, they even come with a comprehensive warranty backed by a full service team.

For open house information, contact Chad Elert, Stark Company, REALTORS at 608-226-3000

Championship Cir, Middleton, 53597 6 Beds 7 Baths | $2,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,946 Square Feet | Built in 2022

VRP $2,200,000-$2,500,000. This is an example of a luxurious home that can be built on this vacant lot. This home will be a completely custom new home in any shape/size you want, built by Michael F. Simon Builders. Expected cost of the home is $2,200,000-$2,500,000, depending on size and finishes. All photos are renderings, buyer will work with builder to design their dream home! This wooded 0.66 acre lot offers a full rear yard exposure walkout. Located near the end of a private, gated cul-de-sac consisting of only 20 homes, this lot is surrounded by Bishops Bay Golf Course and has a direct view of the 7th green. Be a part of The Community of Bishops Bay with access to the pool, clubhouse, sports fields, and miles of bike/walking paths. Only minutes from Middleton + Madison.

For open house information, contact Walter Sprinkman, Sprinkman Real Estate at 608-220-1453

628 Hillcrest Dr, Waunakee, 53597 3 Beds 3 Baths | $414,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,652 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Get the peace of mind that comes with award-winning, quality craftsmanship & energy efficiency that can only be found in a Veridian home. On average, a Focus On Energy & Green Built certified Veridian home is 70% more energy efficient than a typical used home! Even more, all Veridian homes come fully loaded with custom features & the best brands, like Auburn Ridge cabinetry & Kohler plumbing fixtures. To top it off, they even come with a comprehensive warranty backed by a full service team.

For open house information, contact Jonathon Maasch, Stark Company, REALTORS at 608-226-3000