On the hunt for a home in Tallahassee? These houses are on the market

(Tallahassee, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tallahassee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

875 Eagle View, Tallahassee, 32311 4 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,514 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Beautiful home in Popular Piney-Z. 4/3 Split plan situated on large lot that backs up to Eagle Conservation area. Patios, covered screen porch and open patio. Hardwood and tile floors in all living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Gas fireplace in family room. Eat in kitchen w/bar, large pantry and separate dining room. Large laundry room. Spacious master w/ tray ceiling, and double vanity, jetted tub and separate shower. Large walk in closet. Pull down stairs in garage for attic access. Ideal for nature lovers, this home is located closed to trail heads & Tom Brown Park. Piney Z amenities include the lodge, swimming pool and numerous neighborhood parks and playgrounds.

For open house information, contact Trina Searcy, Keller Williams Town & Country at 850-201-4663

2803 Panther, Tallahassee, 32308 4 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,849 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Christmas Eve showings allowed for serious buyers. Amazing value in this 4br 2ba single-story home in Canopy that's ready for it's new owner to take occupany. No details have gone unturned in this lovely home featuring 4 sets of tray ceilings displaying wood planks, reccessed lighting, and rope lighting. The floor plan is open and split, perfect for gatherings around the quartz, kitchen island while dinner is being prepared. A special touch you are sure to be pleased with is the custom, large closet in the primary bedroom as well as Ship lap wall additions, and custom shelving. The lighting has been upgraded and there is fabulous, white pergola adorns the expansive, back patio that's perfect for relaxing and grilling. This yard is nicely landscaped with french drains and there is a beautiful communuity pool, clubhouse and pickle ball courts available for your enjoyment.

For open house information, contact Angela Hope Gaines, Keller Williams Town & Country at 850-201-4663

1106 Willow Crossing, Tallahassee, 32311 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Impressive Upscale New Construction 3-bedroom, 2 bath located minutes from downtown Tallahassee in a highly walkable and desirable neighborhood. This residence has an amazingly open kitchen and living area. The master suite is gorgeous with abundant Hollywood style dressing room style walk-in closet . All closets have custom built changeable design. Wide plank hardwood flooring throughout, the Modern palette is sleek with light finishes. Gorgeous kitchen cabinetry and Caesar style granite countertops provides a contemporary feel for this open kitchen. Stainless appliance package. Lots of storage space in the custom built in butlers pantry. Butler/Serving area includes wine refrigerator and an additional counter space and so much storage. The natural light and open volume floor plan is intentionally designed to accommodate families and entertaining with a beautiful patio and private fenced yard. The 2 car plus garage doubles as a professional gym that you must see to believe. (Gym not included) This beautiful home screams elegance and attention to detail move in ready for the most discerning buyer. Premium Lot, Highest point in the neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Tina Coombs, Big Fish Real Estate Services at 850-339-9276

1021 Lacey, Tallahassee, 32304 4 Beds 3 Baths | $331,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,166 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Wentworth model, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Two-Car Garage by Devoro Homes, with best selling affordable homes in Tallahassee! We make the home buying process easy. We build in convenient locations our standard features include; brush nickel dome lighting, can lights in kitchen, ceiling fan pre-wires, brush nickel plumbing fixtures. Upgrades Include: Pocket doors in Master Bath and Closet, 5' Tiled Shower and Double Bowl Vanity in Master Bath, Sink in Laundry room, Vinyl Plank Flooring in Family Room, White Cabinets, and Stainless-Steel Appliances including refrigerator. Screen Porch.

For open house information, contact Danny McClellan, McClellan Realty, LLC at 850-386-3200