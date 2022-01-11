House-hunt Naples: What’s on the market

(NAPLES, FL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Naples area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

1685 Serrano Cir, Naples, 34105 4 Beds 3 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Best Long Lake Water views in Andalucia Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath POOL home, the Seville Model features a very open light and airy contemporary floor plan. 3 full baths and 4th bedroom could be an office or den. Great room with room for dining table and chairs as well as eat in kitchen. Andalucia is perfect for any type of owner. Single, professionals, snow birds, or young family. LOW HOA FEES..... Gated entry, close to all major shopping, dining, health care, 75 and minutes from the gorgeous sandy beaches that Naples is famous for. First class clubhouse with pool, spa and exercise room. Added bonus secure play area for small children and grandchildren. NO APPROVAL NEEDED FOR PETS,

16196 Parque Ln, Naples, 34110 4 Beds 2 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,116 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Completely remodeled home from floors to doors and all new appliances, in one of the most desirable communities in North Naples. Delasol is a gated Community and conveniently located to the beaches, shopping, dining with close access to I-75. This 3 bedroom/den or 4th bedroom has two full baths and incredible open living area! Delasol has low HOA fees and offers tennis, pickle ball, basketball, a community pool, spa, clubhouse, exercise room and play area. The HOA also includes high speed internet, basic cable, amenity reserves, street lights, and manned gates. (the den, bedrooms 2 and 3 are virtually staged) Room for a private spa and pool!!! House is vacant and easy to show.

361 Colony Dr, Naples, 34108 6 Beds 10 Baths | $6,755,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,552 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Luxurious custom built Borelli residence in the exclusive community Bay Colony Shores in Bay Colony. This spectacular estate home offers western exposure and breathtaking views of the sunset, to enjoy the ultimate Florida lifestyle. This home embodies perfect fusion of casual elegance coupled with sophisticated grandeur spanning over 7,550SF of living space and grand outdoor living area. Soaring two-story foyer welcome you this this home with formal living room and views of the expansive outdoor area. Grande master retreat with sitting area plus six guest suites, wood-paneled study, three level staircase as well as an elevator, formal & casual dining, family room, second-level loft game room as well as large balcony. Enjoy Florida lifestyle in the expansive outdoors with pool, spa, portico and summer kitchen framed against a serene lake and fiery sunset skies over the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy the first-class amenities Bay Colony offers exclusively to residents including the gorgeous, newly remodeled, Bay Colony Beach Club offering casual and formal dining, tennis club, concierge service program and optional golf membership at the award-winning Bay Colony Golf Club

1896 Oakes Blvd, Naples, 34119 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,363 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Grand estate on a private 2.81 acre lot with plenty of space for boats or RV. The home offers offers privacy and safety with a front electric gate and fence all around. Enjoy a traditional floorplan featuring a grand welcoming living room with large windows overlooking the fully screened lanai and pool area. A grand custom kitchen also overlooking the pool area featuring gas stovetop, double oven and GE monogram refrigerator. Outside you will enjoy a detached summer kitchen fully equipped with BBQ, refrigerator and custom built parrillada. Extensive paver areas throughout the exterior of the home. Detached shop that can also be a parking garage your exotic cars.

