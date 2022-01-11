Check out these townhomes for sale in Lexington

(LEXINGTON, KY) These Lexington townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Lexington, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

3410 Spangler Drive, Lexington, 40517 3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Townhouse | 1,523 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Escape to the small enclave of Forest Ridge, with the feel of the woods conveniently located just off Tates Creek Road! This end unit 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome offers over 1,500 square feet over two levels. The first floor features a living room with fireplace, dining room, galley style kitchen with laundry closet and half bath. Upstairs you'll find the primary bedroom with en suite bath and walk in closet. There are two additional bedrooms and a full hall bath on the second floor. Other features include a deck, patio, fenced yard and one car attached garage. Property being sold as-is but inspections are welcomed.

338 East Oak Street, Nicholasville, 40356 3 Beds 3 Baths | $145,000 | Townhouse | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1998

BOOM! Looking for something in Nicholasville but have to stay under $150K? Here you go! This townhome has been given a makeover that you need to check out. The first level features a living room, a half bath and an eat-in kitchen with utility closet. You also have a backyard deck that overlooks that DEEP back yard. On the second level, you have a primary suite and 2 bedrooms. That gives you two FULL bathrooms upstairs! Did I mention the full unfinished walkout basement? It gives you a ton of possibilities and even has a half bath rough in. You'll love the style of the paint and new flooring combo with luxury plank vinyl in the first level, beautiful tile in the bathrooms and new carpet upstairs. The many new lighting fixtures throughout and 2018 HVAC unit make this a turn key home for you. The driveway has additional parking in back. You have a patio outside the walkout basement and a storage shed. You love the BIG backyard! With easy access to downtown Nicholasville, there is no time to wait!*Seller is a licensed real estate agent in the State of Kentucky.

1075 Watson Court, Lexington, 40511 3 Beds 3 Baths | $339,000 | Townhouse | 2,045 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Beautifully remodeled townhome in Griffin Gate! Offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a luxurious first floor primary suite. The first floor offers a two story great room with gas fireplace, dining room, eat in kitchen, half bath, laundry room and two car attached garage. Upstairs you will find two additional bedrooms, a home office (could be 4th bedroom) and full bath. Enjoy all of the amenities Griffin Gate has to offer including golf, two pools, tennis and clubhouse! Showings begin October 23rd, call for your appointment!

100 Homestead Drive, Nicholasville, 40356 2 Beds 2 Baths | $146,900 | Townhouse | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2004

charming townhouse with 2 car garage. This tenant occupied property is in great condition and is a corner unit. Two large bedrooms, plus a bonus room on second level. Large open kitchen with full bathroom on first level! This unit has been well cared for and is a great starter!

