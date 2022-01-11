These condos are for sale in Santa Ana

(SANTA ANA, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Santa Ana’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Santa Ana, pulled from our classifieds:

3510 Bahia Blanca Wes, Laguna Woods, 92637 2 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Condominium | 1,171 Square Feet | Built in 1976

VILLA NUEVA-VIEW-VIEW-VIEW TO THE EAST AS FAR AS YOU CAN SEE-ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER-VERY CLEAN APT-KITCHEN HAS 2 OVENS AND MICROWAVE-SIDE BY SIDE REF WITH ICE MAKER IN DOOR DISPENSER-WATER PURIFICATION AT KITCHEN SINK-DISHWASHER-RECESSED LIGHTING-BUILT IN DESK IN KITCHEN AREA-CROWN MOULDING IN LIVING ROOM WITH INDIRECT LIGHTING-BUILT IN BOOK CASE WITH TV-BATHROOM UPGRADES--CARPORT HAS DOUBLE STORAGE CABINETS-PRICED BELOW MARKET SO BUYER CAN SELECT THEIR OWN FLOOR COVERINGS- APT HAS JUST BEEN COMPLETLY PAINTED INCLUDING ALL CABINETS INSIDE AND OUT-SHOWS VERY WELL

8686 Merced Circle, Huntington Beach, 92646 3 Beds 2 Baths | $794,800 | Condominium | 1,287 Square Feet | Built in 1976

GREAT 3 BED - 2 BATHS - 1 CAR GARAGE CONDO LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF HUNTINGTON LANDMARK. THIS BEAUTIFUL CONDO FEATURES THE POPULAR LAGUNA MODEL WITH SPACIOUS SUN-ROOM FOR ADDED LIVING SPACE, CORNER UNIT, VAULTED CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING IN THE KITCHEN, SKYLIGHTS, NEW COPPER PLUMBING, WALK-IN CLOSET AND EXTRA CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM, PARKING IN FRONT OF CONDO, VERY CLOSE TO THE GARAGE AND MUCH MORE! THE COMMUNITY OFFERS RESORT STYLE LIVING WITH MANY AMENITIES, 2 HEATED SWIMMING POOLS AND SPA, TENNIS COURTS, PUTTING GREEN, SHUFFLE BOARD, GYM AND WEIGHT ROOM, CLUB HOUSE, GATED AND GUARDED COMMUNITY, CERAMIC ROOM, WOOD-SHOP, LIBRARY, BILLIARD ROOM, AND MANY ACTIVITIES FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT.

1000 E Bishop Street, Santa Ana, 92701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $300,000 | Condominium | 868 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Spacious single level unit with enormous potential! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, 868 SQFT of living space, open concept floor plan in need on major upgrades! Located within close distance to restaurants, shopping centers and 4th St! This is the ideal project for the seasoned investor! Bring your tools, ideas and make it your own! Commute friendly, close to freeways and shopping. Club house,Two swimming pools, playground and BBQ area offered by the Home Owners Assn. and an assigned parking spot. Dont Miss this One!! Also association pays for water, trash, and sewer and maintain of common grounds. Don't wait, because this home won't last!! Home sold “as is condition” This complex is NOT FHA approved,

208 Carnation Avenue, Corona Del Mar, 92625 3 Beds 5 Baths | $4,850,000 | Condominium | 3,074 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Spectacular Panoramic Views ! This is one of the most unique and remarkable properties in Corona Del Mar, situated in the most desirable corner and sitting high above the cliffs, offering sweeping ocean, Catalina Island, and harbor views. Birdseye views of the world-famous wedge allows direct visualization of majestic ocean waves. Positioned on an oversized 45-foot-wide lot, this exceptional property was remodeled in 2018 and offers large, open, and interactive living spaces. The great room alone is over 1,200 Sq feet, with vaulted ceilings and breathtaking views from every corner. At a height of 36 feet, this is the tallest home in Corona Del Mar, providing it with unrevealed panoramic views. The stunning great room features an open sunken Onyx wet bar, which serves the great room as well as the open patio. Sliding Nana-wall windows and patio doors merge indoor and outdoor spaces, connecting the balcony to the great room. This striking home also exhibits gourmet kitchen with gas cook-top and granite counter tops, fireplaces in both living room and master bedroom, and expansive windows and sliding glass wood doors. Master suite has walk-in closet plus 2 additional closets, fireplace plus Ocean and Harbor views!! Interior elevator is for exclusive use of this beautiful home. Property offers a total of 5 parking spaces, 3 in garage and 2 in driveway. Live the ever-present beauty of the Pacific ocean and Newport Harbor in this stunning Corona Del Mar home.

