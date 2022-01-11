House-hunt Greensboro: What’s on the market

(GREENSBORO, NC) Looking for a house in Greensboro? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

813 Rockett, Greensboro, 27406 3 Beds 1 Bath | $164,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Charming 3BR/1BA home in the heart of Greensboro. Home is very well maintained and ready for the new owners. Walk right in and call this place HOME. Don't worry about even bringing your furniture because all furnishings/furniture and appliances remain! This is a must see!

2121 Mckelvey, Greensboro, 27406 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,275 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Lovely updated ranch home on large professionally landscaped lot with two driveways, detached carport, separate workshop building and koi pond oasis. Updates include: roof, gutters, windows, HVAC, kitchen, bathrooms, floors, doors and more! Must see to appreciate all that has gone into this home. Freshly painted throughout!!

1100 Cannonade, Whitsett, 27377 4 Beds 3 Baths | $297,790 | Single Family Residence | 2,196 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This home is in Brightwood Farm community which has everything, location, convenience, and amenities galore. Our Vivian plan at 2196 square feet features a formal dining room. The spacious family room is perfect for entertaining family and friends. The home has a beautiful open layout with a kitchen island with Cane Sugar cabinetry. Upstairs features the Primary Bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, 3 secondary bedrooms with large closets, and 2nd floor laundry room with a closet. One-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a Sky Bell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.

369 Duncan Plantation Drive, Timberlake, 27283 3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,698 Square Feet | Built in 2021

LIKE NEW HOME! Construction complete June 2021. Great open floor plan. 1 1/2 stories with the 2nd floor framed in, plumbed and ready to finish. UPGRADES include, screened porch, white kitchen cabinets, flag pole & light, wired for a generator, upgraded flooring, surround sound, Master bath has a rain shower plus more! Driveway paved with a turn-around area. This home is a must see! 1.25 acres. Property backs up to large tracts of land. Come see the deer & turkeys from your screened porch.

