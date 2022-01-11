ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

House-hunt Greensboro: What’s on the market

Greensboro News Flash
Greensboro News Flash
 5 days ago

(GREENSBORO, NC) Looking for a house in Greensboro? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Greensboro listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41TsED_0dihB8Pn00

813 Rockett, Greensboro, 27406

3 Beds 1 Bath | $164,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Charming 3BR/1BA home in the heart of Greensboro. Home is very well maintained and ready for the new owners. Walk right in and call this place HOME. Don't worry about even bringing your furniture because all furnishings/furniture and appliances remain! This is a must see!

For open house information, contact Angela Brown, Price Realtors - Archdale at 336-681-2791

Copyright © 2022 Triad Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIADNC-1051647)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMQ98_0dihB8Pn00

2121 Mckelvey, Greensboro, 27406

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,275 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Lovely updated ranch home on large professionally landscaped lot with two driveways, detached carport, separate workshop building and koi pond oasis. Updates include: roof, gutters, windows, HVAC, kitchen, bathrooms, floors, doors and more! Must see to appreciate all that has gone into this home. Freshly painted throughout!!

For open house information, contact Laine Rendleman, Tyler Redhead & Mcalister Real Estate, Llc at 336-274-1717

Copyright © 2022 Triad Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIADNC-1044863)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1owvhn_0dihB8Pn00

1100 Cannonade, Whitsett, 27377

4 Beds 3 Baths | $297,790 | Single Family Residence | 2,196 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This home is in Brightwood Farm community which has everything, location, convenience, and amenities galore. Our Vivian plan at 2196 square feet features a formal dining room. The spacious family room is perfect for entertaining family and friends. The home has a beautiful open layout with a kitchen island with Cane Sugar cabinetry. Upstairs features the Primary Bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, 3 secondary bedrooms with large closets, and 2nd floor laundry room with a closet. One-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a Sky Bell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.

For open house information, contact Sheila Ross, Dr Horton at 919-795-0670

Copyright © 2022 Triad Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIADNC-1043839)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6Eld_0dihB8Pn00

369 Duncan Plantation Drive, Timberlake, 27283

3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,698 Square Feet | Built in 2021

LIKE NEW HOME! Construction complete June 2021. Great open floor plan. 1 1/2 stories with the 2nd floor framed in, plumbed and ready to finish. UPGRADES include, screened porch, white kitchen cabinets, flag pole & light, wired for a generator, upgraded flooring, surround sound, Master bath has a rain shower plus more! Driveway paved with a turn-around area. This home is a must see! 1.25 acres. Property backs up to large tracts of land. Come see the deer & turkeys from your screened porch.

For open house information, contact Candy McLain, The Property Shop NC LLC at 919-452-3542

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2420922)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Real Estate
City
Archdale, NC
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Thermostat#Realtors#Smart Home Technology#Housing List#House#Brightwood Farm#Cane Sugar#D R Horton Smart Home
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Greensboro News Flash

Greensboro News Flash

Greensboro, NC
436
Followers
582
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greensboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy