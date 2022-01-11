House-hunt Fort Wayne: What’s on the market

(FORT WAYNE, IN) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Fort Wayne area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

7721 Sunderland Drive, Fort Wayne, 46835 4 Beds 2 Baths | $198,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,408 Square Feet | Built in 1978

PICTURE PERFECT!! MINT CONDITION!! ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS MOVE RIGHT IN!! FIRST BUYER IN WILL BUY THIS HOME!! Updated home through out. Lot's of room to spread out in the 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home! Relax and enjoy watching TV in the nice cozy freshly painted Living Room. Immaculate Eat in Kitchen features lot's of cabinets and counter tops. All appliances stay including the Washer & Dryer. Appliances not warranted. Window overlooking the nice private fenced in backyard. Hang out in the Super Lower Level! Enjoy and cuddle up in the Family Room featuring a fireplace insert, GREAT Rec Room offering a bar area with a refrigerator and sink, and the nice pool table will stay. Enjoy the exercise room with speakers or it can be used as a Den/Office area or Play Room. Laundry area is on the main level. Main Bedroom is on the main level. All bedrooms are spacious and cozy with nice closet space. Garage features a pull down attic with storage, service door, peg board, and cabinets. Peaceful and private fenced back yard to enjoy time with family and friends. Spa and grill will stay. Great location to I 469, schools, and shopping THIS HOME IS SUCH A NICE HOME IT WILL NOT LAST!!

1220 Willen Court, Fort Wayne, 46818 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,450 | Single Family Residence | 1,390 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Contingent Offer - Accepting Back Up Offers. "Home Sweet Home" Don't miss your opportunity to become the next proud owner of this charming ranch! Located in desirable Brenton Glen, this 1390 sq ft home features 3BR & 2BA. Open floor plan with Spanish lace ceilings with neutral decor. Large foyer area leads to spacious Great Room with trey ceilings and a view of the backyard. Gourmet kitchen comes complete with hickory cabinets, a breakfast bar, plenty of counterspace and a walk-in pantry! There is also a nice sized laundry area complete with washer/dryer. Breakfast nook features a sliding door leading to a newly fenced backyard with oversized patio. New HWH/'21. The Master Bedroom has trey ceilings, full bath and walk-in closet. The large finished garage offers a workbench and cabinets for the handy person. There is also attic storage with pull down stairs. SWAC School District! Conveniently located near shopping, I-69, etc.

309 Chestnut Hills Parkway, Fort Wayne, 46814 4 Beds 5 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,272 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Quality built 4BR plus den (primary suite on main) with daylight basement on near half acre fenced lot in Chestnut Hills sitting proudly on hole 9. Dues include access to pool and tennis courts. All brick front, Andersen windows, spray foam insulation, irrigation, hot tub, screened porch, large stamped patio, security system, double sided fireplace, engineered hardwood floors, double vanity sinks, walk-in tile shower, large kitchen island, walk-in closets, large updated kitchen with solid surface tops, eat-in kitchen, hearth room, formal dining room, exercise room and theater area. All bedrooms have bath en suite. Daylight basement also features wet bar with seating area and half bath. All kitchen appliances stay. Washer, dryer and garage fridge stay. Hot tub, fire pit (gas line ran to fire pit), basketball hoop and window treatments stay.

7808 Singletree Place, Fort Wayne, 46825 3 Beds 2 Baths | $227,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 2005

WONDERFUL MOVE IN READY HOME - This Beautifully Updated, Highly Desired Open Concept Ranch Style, 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Is A Must See! This Home Welcomes You With An Enclosed Porch/Entrance, Raised 9FT Ceilings, Plank Flooring Throughout The Living Room, Kitchen, And Sunroom. All Bedrooms Equipped With Comfortable Clean Carpets. Master Suite With Updated Master Bathroom. Tiling Around The Entire Master Bath, Updated Vanities And Light Fixtures. Chefs Kitchen Boasts Updated Counter Tops And Back Splash. Newly Constructed Four Seasons Room With New Windows, Flooring And Trim To Match The Rest Of The House. Epoxy Garage Floors With Added Kitchen Cabinets And Appliances. Following To The Spacious Backyard. Enjoy The Privacy Fenced Backyard. Along With A Stamped Concrete Patio And Firepit. Enjoy The Pufferbelly Trail And Close Distance Schools, Shopping Centers, Mall, Highway, And Hospitals. THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG! Schedule your showing today!

