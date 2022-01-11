Home ownership in Corpus Christi is within reach with townhouses like these

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Corpus Christi’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

7710 Arshan, Corpus Christi, 78413 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,900 | Townhouse | 1,467 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pre construction townhomes coming soon in King Crossing West. Large open living area and kitchen with all the extras including, granite countertops with tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, custom build cabinets and nice size pantry. Huge master bedroom, Hollywood bathroom with tiled shower, double vanity sink with granite countertop, and nice size walk-in closet. Separate laundry room, spacious car garage, and a backyard with covered patio. Great area on the southside near shopping mall, Alamo cinema, HEB, Botanical Garden, Restaurants, NASCC and schools. The last 10 townhomes, HURRY and Reserve.

For open house information, contact Maria A. Cruz, Corpus Christi Realty Group at 361-992-8400

1818 Rodd Field, Corpus Christi, 78412 2 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Townhouse | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Charming 2-bed, 2-bath townhome located in Greenway Garden Townhomes! Recent updates include wood-look tile throughout home, solid quartz countertops & tile backsplash in kitchen, new vanity tops & faucets in both bathrooms & fresh paint throughout. New A/C installed July 2020. Large living area with vaulted ceiling. Owner's suite contains full bathroom & walk-in closet. Private rear patio provides extra storage & separate utility room. Two covered parking spaces. HOA includes water, trash, cable, & lawn.

For open house information, contact Aaron Jistel, ListingSpark at 512-827-2252

6220 Weber, Corpus Christi, 78413 2 Beds 3 Baths | $149,900 | Townhouse | 1,282 Square Feet | Built in 1972

I Spy Something Fantastic.. Centrally located to shopping, Restaurant, Schools and Very Low Maintenance! Fantastic Town Home with Newly updated kitchen, Paint, and laminate wood flooring, Carpet. Featuring 2 bedrooms up 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage with garage door opener. Bedrooms are very spacious with there own full baths master has a nice walk in closet . Big living room & Dining opens to Kitchen. Private patio opens to garage. Come take a look for yourself you will be glad you did FOR LEASE as well - 1 year lease minimum for $1495.00 and 1495.00 Deposit

For open house information, contact Gloria Martinez, ATC Metro Properties at 361-851-8888

7705 Arshan, Corpus Christi, 78413 2 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Townhouse | 1,330 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pre construction townhomes coming soon in King Crossing West. Large open living area and kitchen with all the extras including granite countertops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash, nice size pantry and more... Master bedroom with tiled shower, double vanity sink with granite countertop, and nice size walk-in closet. Separate laundry room, spacious 2 car garage and a backyard with covered patio. Great area on the southside near shopping mall, Alamo cinema, HEB, Botanical garden, hospitals, restaurants, NASCC and school. The last 10 townhomes, HURRY and Reserve.

For open house information, contact Maria A. Cruz, Corpus Christi Realty Group at 361-992-8400