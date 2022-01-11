Top homes for sale in West Palm Beach

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(West Palm Beach, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in West Palm Beach than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymhzx_0dihB5lc00

111 18Th Avenue S, Lake Worth Beach, 33460

3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,610 Square Feet | Built in 1971

LOCATED IN SOUTH PALM PARK, HOME IS JUST STEPS TO THE INTRACOASTAL AND EASY BIKE/WALK TO BRYANT PARK AND DOWNTOWN LAKE WORTH BEACH, EN SUITE PRIMARY BEDROOM, FENCED IN YARD WITH ROOM FOR A POOL. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LIVING AREA LEADING TO DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN. ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE AND ADDITIONAL OFFSTREET PARKING. ENJOY THE LARGE AND LANDSCAPED BACKYARD, A GREAT PLACE TO ENTERTAIN.

For open house information, contact Kingsley Itsede, Coastline Realty, Inc. at 561-588-2900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ptyz_0dihB5lc00

4307 72Nd Street N, West Palm Beach, 33404

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,185 Square Feet | Built in 1998

**** Land Lease 55+ Community *****. Rare, 1998 Jacobsen, Triple wide for sale in a 55+, gated community. 2,185/sf under air makes this home about the largest in Palm Lake Estates. Extra large living room with a fireplace. 3 bedrooms, eat in kitchen with a bonus room that can be made into an office or work room. Screened in raised patio for extra outdoor living space, private back yard and large shed with electric and water. Seller is in the process of making some interior repairs or put your skills to work and make her your own. Palm Lake Estates is an age-qualified community where 1 person has to be 55+ and the other can be 40 years or older. This is a land lease, gated, Resort Style Community (which means you own the home and lease the land) with 3 club houses, 3 pools and 2 hot tubs. Free boat or RV storage. Community is located on Blue Heron Blvd, just west of I-95 and less than 5 miles to Singer Island beaches. Current site rent is approx. $833/month. Buyer must submit a resident application for approval which includes a credit and background check before the home can be purchased. Live Richly. All listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be independently verified through personal inspection and/or by appropriate professionals. We cannot guarantee or warrant the accuracy of this information, measurements, or condition of any property. Measurements are approximate. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of information given to us or the condition of the home.

For open house information, contact Monique Clemens, Tulip MH Sales at 561-290-5151

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iUXLn_0dihB5lc00

10330 N Military Trl, Palm Beach Gardens, 33410

2 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Condominium | 1,090 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Lovely first floor condo with title floors Hurricane impact glass windows . Tenants in place until January 31, 2022 . $ 1,442 per month .

For open house information, contact Yaneisi Lopez, RE/MAX Consultants Realty 1 at 954-767-4667

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TizIS_0dihB5lc00

4114 71St Ct. N, West Palm Beach, 33404

2 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | Mobile Home | 1,055 Square Feet | Built in 1979

*** Land Lease Community **** Lovely, spacious, 2/2, 1979 home in a 55+, gated community. Large kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space. Master and Guest bedrooms both have a large walk in closet. Master bathroom has a walk in shower while the guest bathroom has a tub/shower combo. Wonderful all season lanai that offers extra living space. Large shed host the washer and dryer. Palm Lake Estates is an age-qualified community where 1 person has to be 55+ and the other can be 40 years or older. This is a land lease, gated, resort style community (which means you own the home and lease the land) with 3 club houses, 3 pools and 2 hot tubs. Free boat or RV storage. Community is located on Blue Heron Blvd, just west of I-95 and less than 5 miles to Singer Island beaches. Current site rent is approx. $833/month. Buyer must submit a resident application for approval which includes a credit and background check before the home can be purchased. Live Richly. All listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be independently verified through personal inspection and/or by appropriate professionals. We cannot guarantee or warrant the accuracy of this information, measurements, or condition of any property. Measurements are approximate. We also cannot guarantee the accuracy of information given to us or the condition of the home.

For open house information, contact Monique Clemens, Tulip MH Sales at 561-290-5151

