Homes for sale in Toledo: New listings

 5 days ago

(TOLEDO, OH) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Toledo listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=477DeY_0dihB4st00

1336 Larchmont, Erie, 48133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home with attached garage!! Master bedroom suite with patio door leading to yard! Dead end street. Concrete driveway with tons of parking and carport off garage!!! Oversized back yard that is fenced. All appliances stay. Make appt today!!

For open house information, contact Tara Standifer, Century 21 Allstar Real Estate Team, Inc -Monroe at 734-241-2700

Copyright © 2022 Monroe County Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCARMI-50057394)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OpIZt_0dihB4st00

2941 Clayton Street, Erie, 48133

3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This Erie ranch on ¾ of an acre is move in ready! This home is great for a family that likes a country feel. Home features three nice sized Bedrooms and a large Bathroom with double sinks. Porcelain tile in the Kitchen, Utility Room and Bathroom. New carpet throughout. 19 x 15 Family Room is perfect for family time. All appliances stay, including washer and dryer. Outside has tons of great features - metal roof (2014), composite deck (2017), Bilco door (2019) and double shed. Get ready for summer fun in your above ground swimming pool! WELCOME HOME!!!

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Packer, Preferred, Realtors® Ltd at 734-459-6000

Copyright © 2022 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210101673)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rh4qH_0dihB4st00

2608 Thoman Pl, Toledo, 43613

2 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,223 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Charming well maintained brick ranch. Cove ceilings in living room with original hardwood floors. Nice closet space. Spacious basement with living area and shower. Vintage refrigerator and stove in basement stay with the house.

For open house information, contact Gregory Erlanger, Keller Williams Citywide at 440-892-2211

Copyright © 2022 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4330144)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPJQP_0dihB4st00

6523 New Us 223, Ottawa Lake, 49267

2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,990 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Updated 2 bedroom home for sale in Ottawa Lake with convenient access to US 23 for commuting. The living room in the home offers hardwood flooring while the kitchen and dining room have ceramic tile. Both bedrooms have new vinyl plank flooring with hardwood flooring underneath it. The carpeted basement offers additional space for gatherings. As you walk out the back door you find yourself with a very spacious deck that opens up to a fenced in back yard that's perfect for your pets. Home comes with a 1.5 car garage and a large shed in back of it for additional storage. There is also hookup at the road for natural gas and city water if new owner prefers to switch. Refrigerator in both kitchen and basement, range, washer and dryer and dining room table and chairs to stay with new buyers!

For open house information, contact Ryan Rains, Key Realty One LLC - Monroe at 734-707-1289

Copyright © 2022 Monroe County Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCARMI-50059959)

