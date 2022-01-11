Homes for sale in Grand Rapids: New listings

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Grand Rapids area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Grand Rapids-curious, take a look at these listings today:

1700 Mullins Avenue Nw, Grand Rapids, 49534 1 Bed 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,163 Square Feet | Built in 1947

One bed, one bath home in the City of Walker sitting on 1.5 acres.

For open house information, contact Laurie Zokoe, Five Star Real Estate (Main) at 616-791-1500

3216 Bonnell Avenue Se, East Grand Rapids, 49506 4 Beds 4 Baths | $925,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,404 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Mid Century Modern home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, .83 acres designed by Alexander McCall. Over 4,000 sq ft of living and entertaining space. Double door slate entry w/ Cypress + Ebony walls. Open kitchen, living, dining rms w/ curved walls, triangle fireplace + banks of windows out to a lg screened in porch, overlooking landscaped grounds, unground pool, hot tub, koi pond and shared pond in back of property. Paneled study w/ builtins. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, lg eating area, two islands and cabinetry galore. Main floor laund. Primary suite w/updated bath and heated tile floors. Upstairs, 2 lg bedrms w/ builtins, walk in closet and updated bath. Massive LL w/rec rm, huge fireplace, game rm, wet bar, wall of windows, lg bedroom and bath. Heat/air cond in garage.

For open house information, contact Judith Morgan, Coldwell Banker AJS-Schmidt - Cascade at 616-957-1680

178 Mabel Street Nw, Comstock Park, 49321 3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,621 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Priced to sell, this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home features 1,621 finished sq ft and is situated on almost 1/2 acre lot that backs up to 8+ acres of woods. The house is located just steps from Dwight Lydell Park, a perfect place for walking along tranquil Mill Creek or an afternoon picnic, and is just minutes from all the amenities of Comstock Park and Alpine Ave. The main floor features a large living room with fireplace & brick accent wall, kitchen (all appliances included), dining area with sliders leading to the 520 sq ft two-tiered deck, a perfect place for outdoor entertaining, a master bedroom with an en-suite master bath that also services the 2nd spacious main floor bedroom. The lower level has been newly carpeted and has a huge daylight family room with gas fireplace, a 3rd bedroom, 2nd full bath with tiled shower, laundry area, and utility/storage room. Other extras included an oversized attached 2-stall garage, central A/C, 20' x 10' storage shed, and more. Call today to sched

For open house information, contact Arthur(Beau) H Otis, Greenridge Realty (Cascade) at 616-949-8900

100 Ann Street Ne, Grand Rapids, 49505 4 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,243 Square Feet | Built in 1885

Great investment opportunity! This home would be a great primary residence or rental once renovated. This 4 bed 1 bath home is in the heart of Creston! This property has an attached one-stall garage, something you don't always find in this area, and is very spacious inside. Creston neighborhood provides an excellent outdoor living for nature enthusiasts with eight parks and numerous trails for walking, running, or biking. Not only is there great outdoor living and bustling nightlife, but Crestonis also home to a growing business district. You don't find an opportunity like this, in this area for $99,900 often so don't miss out! All offers are due by 12/20 at 5:00 pm.

For open house information, contact Michael Smallegan, Keller Williams GR East at 616-575-1800