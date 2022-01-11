Check out these houses for sale in Tulsa

(TULSA, OK) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Tulsa area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Tulsa area:

5813 E 64Th Place, Tulsa, 74136 4 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Enjoy your own beautiful pool. Enjoy a large entry, large rooms, large walk in closets. This would be a great house to remodel and make your own. Close to St. Francis and La Fortune Park. Fantastic Potential!!!

For open house information, contact Kevin Burleson, Keller Williams Advantage at 918-712-2252

2417 W 109Th Street, Jenks, 74037 4 Beds 3 Baths | $464,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,429 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Come & see this beautiful custom built single story home set on half-acre lot on quiet cul-de-sac. Home has open fp perfect for entertaining. Formal liv. & din. offer plenty of space. Kitchen feat. SS appliances incl. double oven & 2 granite islands. Outside you can enjoy the built-in firepit & watch the sunset. There is a built-in safe room to keep you safe during the unpredictable Oklahoma weather. Home is located in Jenks School District & minutes from Tulsa Hills. There’s even a built-in dog wash.

For open house information, contact Scott Gasaway, Chinowth & Cohen at 918-392-0900

306 N Beaumont Street, Owasso, 74055 3 Beds 1 Bath | $87,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,214 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Great small house near downtown area, easy access to highway. HUD property. Case #422-273991. Sold 'as is.' Buyer to verify all information. Buyer responsible for cost/replacement of any missing meters. IE (Insured Escrow)

For open house information, contact Tom Alley, Fidelity Realty Group at 918-251-0447

4944 E 92Nd Street, Tulsa, 74137 4 Beds 6 Baths | $719,500 | Single Family Residence | 6,632 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Gorgeous 4bed / 4bath / 2half bath home. Gated community, offers 4 car garage. Custom molding, open concept. BRAND NEW HVAC on south side of home, BRAND NEW oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Updated lighting and landscaping. Each bedroom with private bath. Master down. 3 living, 2 dining, formal office. Large kitchen with granite & abundance of storage throughout home. Quick access to Creek Turnpike, shopping and dining.

For open house information, contact Mandy Stewart, Keller Williams Advantage at 918-712-2252