ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Check out these houses for sale in Tulsa

Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 5 days ago

(TULSA, OK) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Tulsa area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Tulsa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VnWuM_0dihB1Ei00

5813 E 64Th Place, Tulsa, 74136

4 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Enjoy your own beautiful pool. Enjoy a large entry, large rooms, large walk in closets. This would be a great house to remodel and make your own. Close to St. Francis and La Fortune Park. Fantastic Potential!!!

For open house information, contact Kevin Burleson, Keller Williams Advantage at 918-712-2252

Copyright © 2022 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2141791)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cKrHD_0dihB1Ei00

2417 W 109Th Street, Jenks, 74037

4 Beds 3 Baths | $464,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,429 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Come & see this beautiful custom built single story home set on half-acre lot on quiet cul-de-sac. Home has open fp perfect for entertaining. Formal liv. & din. offer plenty of space. Kitchen feat. SS appliances incl. double oven & 2 granite islands. Outside you can enjoy the built-in firepit & watch the sunset. There is a built-in safe room to keep you safe during the unpredictable Oklahoma weather. Home is located in Jenks School District & minutes from Tulsa Hills. There’s even a built-in dog wash.

For open house information, contact Scott Gasaway, Chinowth & Cohen at 918-392-0900

Copyright © 2022 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2132679)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L1zeO_0dihB1Ei00

306 N Beaumont Street, Owasso, 74055

3 Beds 1 Bath | $87,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,214 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Great small house near downtown area, easy access to highway. HUD property. Case #422-273991. Sold 'as is.' Buyer to verify all information. Buyer responsible for cost/replacement of any missing meters. IE (Insured Escrow)

For open house information, contact Tom Alley, Fidelity Realty Group at 918-251-0447

Copyright © 2022 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2135957)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gul08_0dihB1Ei00

4944 E 92Nd Street, Tulsa, 74137

4 Beds 6 Baths | $719,500 | Single Family Residence | 6,632 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Gorgeous 4bed / 4bath / 2half bath home. Gated community, offers 4 car garage. Custom molding, open concept. BRAND NEW HVAC on south side of home, BRAND NEW oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Updated lighting and landscaping. Each bedroom with private bath. Master down. 3 living, 2 dining, formal office. Large kitchen with granite & abundance of storage throughout home. Quick access to Creek Turnpike, shopping and dining.

For open house information, contact Mandy Stewart, Keller Williams Advantage at 918-712-2252

Copyright © 2022 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2114158)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Real Estate
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
Tulsa, OK
Business
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Tulsa Post

Tulsa Post

Tulsa, OK
447
Followers
534
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tulsa Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy