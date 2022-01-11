Check out these Stockton homes on the market

(Stockton, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Stockton. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2122 Delaware Ave, Stockton, 95204 3 Beds 1 Bath | $365,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,442 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Corner lot duplex. Two bedrooms with two full baths. Two car garage, new fencing, low maintenance yard. Close to Kaiser Permanente, shopping and park.

1814 Lever Blvd, Stockton, 95206 4 Beds 2 Baths | $378,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,234 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Excellent for commuters- easy access to I-5. This Home features 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths with 2 car garage. Don't miss this opportunity!

West Charter Way & Silverton Drive, Stockton, 95206 4 Beds 3 Baths | $564,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,215 Square Feet | Built in None

Impressive foyer with storage closet, welcoming you home. Open kitchen adjacent to dining area and great room, ideal for entertaining. Convenient hall bath off the foyer for guests. Versatile loft to use as a home office, work-out area or play room. Optional Bedroom 5 instead of loft space. Roomy laundry room on second floor for added convenience.

2775 S Monroe St, Stockton, 95206 2 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath single-story sits on a large open lot. The garage has been converted to offer an additional, large private room and large mudroom that opens to the attached carport. The home offers central air conditioning and heating, new water heater and newer roof.

