ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Check out these Stockton homes on the market

Stockton Daily
Stockton Daily
 5 days ago

(Stockton, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Stockton. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03GCBk_0dihB0Lz00

2122 Delaware Ave, Stockton, 95204

3 Beds 1 Bath | $365,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,442 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Corner lot duplex. Two bedrooms with two full baths. Two car garage, new fencing, low maintenance yard. Close to Kaiser Permanente, shopping and park.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Mendez, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

Copyright © 2022 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11810917)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35sjAS_0dihB0Lz00

1814 Lever Blvd, Stockton, 95206

4 Beds 2 Baths | $378,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,234 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Excellent for commuters- easy access to I-5. This Home features 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths with 2 car garage. Don't miss this opportunity!

For open house information, contact Danilo Mamaril, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

Copyright © 2022 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-12055712)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nt5W7_0dihB0Lz00

West Charter Way & Silverton Drive, Stockton, 95206

4 Beds 3 Baths | $564,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,215 Square Feet | Built in None

Impressive foyer with storage closet, welcoming you home. Open kitchen adjacent to dining area and great room, ideal for entertaining. Convenient hall bath off the foyer for guests. Versatile loft to use as a home office, work-out area or play room. Optional Bedroom 5 instead of loft space. Roomy laundry room on second floor for added convenience.

For open house information, contact Aspire at River Terrace II KHV-Northern California Division

Copyright © 2022 K. Hovnanian Companies, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KH1BN-132570000-A416)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUSGV_0dihB0Lz00

2775 S Monroe St, Stockton, 95206

2 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath single-story sits on a large open lot. The garage has been converted to offer an additional, large private room and large mudroom that opens to the attached carport. The home offers central air conditioning and heating, new water heater and newer roof.

For open house information, contact JULIE CHELINE, Keller Williams - Sacramento Metro at 916-283-7500

Copyright © 2022 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-12066237)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Stockton, CA
Business
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Real Estate
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Stockton Daily

Stockton Daily

Stockton, CA
753
Followers
575
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stockton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy