ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Take a look at these homes for sale in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach Daily
Pompano Beach Daily
 5 days ago

(Pompano Beach, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pompano Beach will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxPan_0dihAzdU00

6482 Nw 65Th Way, Parkland, 33067

6 Beds 8 Baths | $3,800,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,100 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Spectacular Custom New Construction Two levels of residence with 12 feet ceilings with a Guest House and Cabana ..6 bedrooms ,6 bathrooms and 2 powder bathrooms, Elevator, Entertainment family room, vine cellar, spectacular Gourmet kitchen facilities with pantry, 2 laundry facilities. Spacious state of the art Pool with cabana and barbecue area. Your Dream Master Bedroom with 2 walking closets, shoe closet, bathtub and walking shower. Glamorous lifestyle of Florida. The beach, Water parks, Golf ,Museums, Gourmet Supermarkets and Michelin Star restaurants and International Airports are just minutes away. With a Sophisticated touch of Modern and Glamorous we bring you this amazing and very Unique Architecture floor plan.

For open house information, contact Hector Ferran, Partnership Realty Inc. at 561-355-0270

Copyright © 2022 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10763579)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWBKQ_0dihAzdU00

4070 Sierra Ter, Sunrise, 33351

2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1983

2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathroom townhome. Newly renovated kitchen with a nice open concept. Kitchen features all new appliances. Master bedroom is very spacious with a custom built out closet. Screened patio for privacy with a water view. Laminate wood and vinyl plank flooring. Community has a clubhouse that's available to rent for events. Also has a pool, tennis court and play area for children. Close to Sawgrass Mills Mall, entertainment and shopping. First showings will be on Monday at the scheduled Open House. Owner Agent

For open house information, contact Toccara Williams, EXP Realty LLC at 888-883-8509

Copyright © 2022 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A11127174)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zezz6_0dihAzdU00

183 Se 10Th Ct, Deerfield Beach, 33441

2 Beds 2 Baths | $409,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,183 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Very spacious and bright house in Deerfield Beach. Excellent location. Close to US1, shopping, and good schools. Potential for additional bedroom and bathroom with separate entrance. Must see...

For open house information, contact Nick Lazarevic, United Realty Group Inc at 954-450-2000

Copyright © 2022 BeachesMLS / Matrix. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAGFLFL-F10312099)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00zNXE_0dihAzdU00

111 Ne 47Th Street, Oakland Park, 33334

2 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,076 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This 2-2 gem in Oakland Park is waiting for you. Terrazzo floors throughout and the popular pink and grey bathroom tiles from the 50's give this home so much charm. The living area in the back of the home could be converted to a 3rd bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. There is an eat-in kitchen with saltillo tile, formal dining room, large 2nd bathroom, laundry room, 2 sheds in the beautifully maintained yard will remain. The house is meticulously maintained inside and out.

For open house information, contact Melissa A Carbonell, 1 Life Properties LLC at 954-817-2604

Copyright © 2022 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10766370)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Pompano Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Golf, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Business
City
Oakland Park, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Real Estate
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Parks#Restaurants#Housing List#Gourmet Supermarkets#Michelin Star#Unique Architecture#Partnership Realty Inc#Bedrooms#Open House#Exp Realty Llc
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach, FL
323
Followers
630
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pompano Beach Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy