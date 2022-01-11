Take a look at these homes for sale in Pompano Beach

(Pompano Beach, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pompano Beach will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6482 Nw 65Th Way, Parkland, 33067 6 Beds 8 Baths | $3,800,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,100 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Spectacular Custom New Construction Two levels of residence with 12 feet ceilings with a Guest House and Cabana ..6 bedrooms ,6 bathrooms and 2 powder bathrooms, Elevator, Entertainment family room, vine cellar, spectacular Gourmet kitchen facilities with pantry, 2 laundry facilities. Spacious state of the art Pool with cabana and barbecue area. Your Dream Master Bedroom with 2 walking closets, shoe closet, bathtub and walking shower. Glamorous lifestyle of Florida. The beach, Water parks, Golf ,Museums, Gourmet Supermarkets and Michelin Star restaurants and International Airports are just minutes away. With a Sophisticated touch of Modern and Glamorous we bring you this amazing and very Unique Architecture floor plan.

For open house information, contact Hector Ferran, Partnership Realty Inc. at 561-355-0270

4070 Sierra Ter, Sunrise, 33351 2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1983

2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathroom townhome. Newly renovated kitchen with a nice open concept. Kitchen features all new appliances. Master bedroom is very spacious with a custom built out closet. Screened patio for privacy with a water view. Laminate wood and vinyl plank flooring. Community has a clubhouse that's available to rent for events. Also has a pool, tennis court and play area for children. Close to Sawgrass Mills Mall, entertainment and shopping. First showings will be on Monday at the scheduled Open House. Owner Agent

For open house information, contact Toccara Williams, EXP Realty LLC at 888-883-8509

183 Se 10Th Ct, Deerfield Beach, 33441 2 Beds 2 Baths | $409,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,183 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Very spacious and bright house in Deerfield Beach. Excellent location. Close to US1, shopping, and good schools. Potential for additional bedroom and bathroom with separate entrance. Must see...

For open house information, contact Nick Lazarevic, United Realty Group Inc at 954-450-2000

111 Ne 47Th Street, Oakland Park, 33334 2 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,076 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This 2-2 gem in Oakland Park is waiting for you. Terrazzo floors throughout and the popular pink and grey bathroom tiles from the 50's give this home so much charm. The living area in the back of the home could be converted to a 3rd bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. There is an eat-in kitchen with saltillo tile, formal dining room, large 2nd bathroom, laundry room, 2 sheds in the beautifully maintained yard will remain. The house is meticulously maintained inside and out.

For open house information, contact Melissa A Carbonell, 1 Life Properties LLC at 954-817-2604