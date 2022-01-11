Top homes for sale in Knoxville
(Knoxville, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Knoxville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Modern new construction, 5 mins from downtown Knoxville and the soon-to-be Smokies Stadium.Owner/Agent
One Home with Two city lots for sale 11 minutes to Market Square. Near Everything. Ready for a re-model, adding on or?? Parcel #107EB004 (4126 Garnet next door) included in sale/purchase Expanding your opportunities.
Move right in to this Spacious Tri-level home. The main level offers Formal Living Room, Dining Room and Large Eat-In Kitchen with access to the rear deck and fabulous level fenced back yard and rear access to the 2 car garage. Up just a half fight of steps is 2 spacious secondary bedrooms, a full bath and Large Primary Bedroom with Private On-suite. The lower level offers a 4th bedroom, half bath, laundry and a Spacious Family Room with wood burning fireplace and access to the patio. Great curb appeal, Convenient location. This is a MUST SEE!!
One Owner Ranch Home with all original interior. Fenced and level yard. Priced for needed updates.
