Knoxville, TN

Top homes for sale in Knoxville

Knoxville Journal
 5 days ago

(Knoxville, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Knoxville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JSWcW_0dihAykl00

2415 Parkview Ave, Knoxville, 37917

2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 928 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Modern new construction, 5 mins from downtown Knoxville and the soon-to-be Smokies Stadium.Owner/Agent

For open house information, contact Josh Braden, Southern Homes & Farms, LLC at 865-471-0070

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IyNlf_0dihAykl00

4130 Garnet Drive, Knoxville, 37919

3 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1930

One Home with Two city lots for sale 11 minutes to Market Square. Near Everything. Ready for a re-model, adding on or?? Parcel #107EB004 (4126 Garnet next door) included in sale/purchase Expanding your opportunities.

For open house information, contact Don Rolfe, Re/Max Preferred Properties, Inc. at 865-694-8100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKcXw_0dihAykl00

7717 Cedarcrest Rd, Knoxville, 37938

4 Beds 3 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,164 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Move right in to this Spacious Tri-level home. The main level offers Formal Living Room, Dining Room and Large Eat-In Kitchen with access to the rear deck and fabulous level fenced back yard and rear access to the 2 car garage. Up just a half fight of steps is 2 spacious secondary bedrooms, a full bath and Large Primary Bedroom with Private On-suite. The lower level offers a 4th bedroom, half bath, laundry and a Spacious Family Room with wood burning fireplace and access to the patio. Great curb appeal, Convenient location. This is a MUST SEE!!

For open house information, contact Racia Lawson, The House Store at 865-966-4001

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFWdl_0dihAykl00

7722 Temple Acres Drive, Knoxville, 37938

3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1971

One Owner Ranch Home with all original interior. Fenced and level yard. Priced for needed updates.

For open house information, contact Wes Palmer, Goldman Partners Realty, LLC at 865-444-3240


Knoxville Journal



Knoxville, TN


With Knoxville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

