These houses are for sale in Richmond

3510 Enslow Avenue, Richmond, 23222 3 Beds 3 Baths | $334,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Welcome to this STUNNING home at 3510 Enslow Avenue. You'll fall in love with the newly renovated spacious open floorplan. Enjoy the welcoming huge covered front porch leading into this lovely home. The first floor of your new home boasts a new kitchen with recessed lighting, new stainless steel appliances, new white cabinets, granite countertops and tile flooring. Relax and entertain in the spacious living room and dining room all with the original hardward flooring and 9' ceilings. The gorgeous hardwood floors continue to the 2nd floor. The 2nd level boasts a primary bedroom with two closets, an ensuite primary bathroom with tiled tub/shower with a beautiful vanity, and small balcony walkout overlooking the rear backyard. There are 2 additional spacious bedrooms and a renovated full bath. Fresh paint throughout, new fixtures, new windows, new HVAC and new hot water heater. Enjoy the privacy fenced back yard for entertaining and gardening with private OFF STREET PARKING for 2-3 vehicles. Make this home all that you dream with room for expanding with the spacious basement. Have fun at the park just a couple of blocks from this home.

For open house information, contact Patrica Diaz, First Choice Realty at 804-672-3000

14218 Arborcraft Drive, Midlothian, 23113 3 Beds 4 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,753 Square Feet | Built in 2001

TRADITIONAL CHARM WITH A FIRST FLOOR PRIMARY SUITE in BROOKSTONE! Original owner! This one and a half story home was custom designed and built by the owner who comes from a family of local builders. HARD TO FIND ALL BRICK exterior and masonry porches reduce maintenance. This solidly built home features over 3700 square feet of mainly first floor living. A covered masonry porch leads to the custom solid wood front door with decorative stained glass side lights and transom. Inside there is plenty of decorative trim, arched doorways, arched and round windows. Dining room w/ tray ceiling, chair rail, hardwood floors. Family room with fireplace and arched windows. The first floor features a large primary bedroom with walk in closet. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath, Laundry on first floor. A huge finished second floor is perfect for entertainment area and could be used as 4th bedroom as it features storage and a full bath. Oversized 2.5 car garage with cabinetry/storage. Within walking distance to shopping, restaurants. Nearby to 288 for easy travel access. Home is being sold as is. Easy to show, stop reading this and call your agent NOW to schedule your showing.

For open house information, contact Jo Lewis, EXP Realty LLC at 703-665-3362

2701 Pomona Road, Henrico, 23223 3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,048 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Renovated! New roof, new windows, and doors, new floors, updated bathroom, new kitchen, new HVAC, freshly painted. This one-story 3 bedroom home is just waiting for a new owner... A must-see!

For open house information, contact Julio Moncada, James River Realty Group LLC at 804-476-2996

3215 North Avenue, Richmond, 23222 5 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 1933

Wonderful opportunity to restore this home to its former glory. Located in one of Richmond City's prime historic neighborhoods, this is your chance at a piece of the Northside pie. With easy bus line access and many rejuvenated homes nearby, this could be a great candidate for conversion to multi- family housing or restoration to an elegant single family. The home offers full front porch, wide, doorway, interior arches, high ceilings, first floor bed and bath later added, four second level bedrooms, fully fenced yard, concrete walkway, 3-car masonry garage with tons of possibility, off-street parking and much more. Sold as-is.

For open house information, contact Jascinta Emile, RE/MAX Action Real Estate at 804-521-5600