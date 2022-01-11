ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

House hunting in Baton Rouge? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

Baton Rouge Voice
Baton Rouge Voice
 5 days ago

(BATON ROUGE, LA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Baton Rouge or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Baton Rouge condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lskBH_0dihAv6a00

3101 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, 70802

2 Beds 1 Bath | $78,500 | Condominium | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1957

This conveniently located condo is close proximity to restaurants, shopping, Varsity and much more. It's the ideal place to call home for a college student or small family and features a gated community, keypad entry gate, security cameras and in-ground pool. This open concept condo also features exposed brick in the larger bedroom and living area giving it a rustic flare. HOA fees cover exterior maintenance, insurance, water, sewer and trash disposal. Don't wait, schedule your showing soon!

For open house information, contact RHONDA P SMITH, EXP Realty, LLC at 504-513-3109

Copyright © 2022 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2309786)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fOKdc_0dihAv6a00

7111 Village Maison Court, Baton Rouge, 70809

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Condominium | 2,015 Square Feet | Built in None

Low maintenance living in this newer construction, GATED subdivision in the middle of BR! Village Charmant is an active lifestyle community offering a fitness center, a multi-purpose room with billiards and card tables, a catering kitchen, a pool and patio area, beautiful grounds including a walking and biking trail that wraps around a scenic stocked pond. Meet your new neighbors at one of their planned social events that includes ice cream or coffee socials, crawfish boils, game and card nights or movie nights. This custom built, single owner, one level condo offers a spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and nice natural lighting. Kitchen boasts slab granite counters, gas cooktop, upgraded under cabinet lighting and a large pantry. There is also a separate sunroom/flex space with wall to wall windows. Split floor plan with a generous sized private master suite. Guest bedroom and bath and a 3rd bedroom/office is located on the other side. Tons of storage, 2 car attached garage, private patio area in the rear overlooking a wooded tree line. A fabulous place to call home! Call Katherine Coghlan for more details 225-610-6069

For open house information, contact Katherine Coghlan, Burns & Co Inc at 225-752-3100

Copyright © 2022 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-NAB21008017)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
Baton Rouge, LA
Real Estate
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#House Hunting#Condos#Home#Housing List#Exp Realty#Llc
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge, LA
521
Followers
582
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

With Baton Rouge Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy