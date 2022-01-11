Take a look at these homes on the market in New Orleans

(New Orleans, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in New Orleans will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1800 Rivertree Court, New Orleans, 70131 4 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,335 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A block from the Mississippi River is a fabulous home waiting for you! Newly renovated kitchen, great room and dining room welcome you and your guests with beauty. Kitchen is made for cooking while entertaining. Fireplace in the den gives the whole space a homey quality. First floor primary suite and 3 bedrooms and a large bath upstairs surrounding a den. If this isn't enough to lure you, the spacious backyard and above ground pool with deck just off of the covered patio make this truly your own resort!

2309-11 Dumaine Street, New Orleans, 70119 4 Beds 4 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,151 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Colorful Treme double shotgun full of New Orleans charm with updated layout. Move in ready and set up for owner/occupied or full investment opportunity. Open floor plan for entertaining in the front with separate bedrooms off the added hallway. Right past the kitchen is a space for a home office or an extra dining area. Out the back you will see a large shared outdoor area that could easily be converted to separate areas for more privacy. Call us today for a showing!

1027 9Th Street, Gretna, 70053 4 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,264 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Enjoy shopping and dining conveniences with this adorable Old Gretna Split Level Home. Investor or Owner Occupied possibilities. Currently, used as a multi-unit and receiving $2400 total rents. Unit 1: 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. Unit 2: 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Each unit has separate washer/dryer hookups, AC/Heat System & Electric Meters. Can easily be converted back to a single family home. X Flood zone. Please do not disturb tenants. One Owner is a Licensed Agent in CA.

1930 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, 70113 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,597 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Extensive Renovation 2018-4 blocks from St Charles Ave! Gorgeous conversion from double to single family has it all! New Roof-Oct 2021! Electrical, Plumbing, HVAC, & fenced backyard 2 yrs old! Partial foundation replacement as well. Engineered Hard Wood-No Carpet! Vaulted ceiling w/exposed beams. Stainless appliances & granite countertops. Dbl stand up shower/all marble master bath w/ 2 shower heads-1 rain.Grand Master Bdrm measures 23.8X12.1 w/ 2 closets. Many renovations & new construction in area. X zone

