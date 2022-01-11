Check out these homes on the Wichita market now

(Wichita, KS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wichita. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2627 E 48Th St., Wichita, 67219 4 Beds 3 Baths | $371,320 | Single Family Residence | 3,020 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Experience and craftsmanship shows throughout in this Blue Custom Homes plan called "The Archie" This is a flex home featuring a front to back kitchen, with walk in pantry and large prep island overlooking great room and dining. The home includes LVP flooring in great room, dining and kitchen with The dining overlooubg the sun room with an electric fireplace and there are additional 2 bedrooms and bath. The master suite inclues tility a tile shower, soaker tub, double vanities with walk in closet. connected large utility room. The finished lower level completes this home with a large rec room, bath and bedroom. Easily adapted to customize your specifications during the planning and building process.

236 S Robin Rd, Wichita, 67209 3 Beds 2 Baths | $0 | Single Family Residence | 1,668 Square Feet | Built in 1955

THIS PROPERTY IS BEING OFFERED IN A MULTI-PROPERTY AUCTION VIA LIVE STREAM WITH REAL TIME BIDDING, AUCTION BEGINS AT 5:30 PM ON FEBRUARY 10TH. ONLINE BIDDING IS AVAILABLE THROUGH SELLER AGENT’S WEBSITE. PROPERTY IS SELLING WITH CLEAR TITLE AT CLOSING AND NO BACK TAXES. PROPERTY PREVIEWS AVAILABLE. NO MINIMUM, NO RESERVE!!! Fantastic west side location on this nice full brick ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home features a spacious covered front porch and an attached 2 car garage. The fenced backyard has a large deck and a storage shed. As you enter the home you will see the nice sized living room with a picture window and a brick fireplace. The living room opens up to the formal dining room and off the dining room is the galley-style kitchen with eating space. Appliances include the oven and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is the mud/laundry room with built-in shelving, closet space, a full bathroom, and access to the garage and backyard. There are 3 bedrooms and a second full bathroom with a walk-in shower that complete the home. CH/CA approximately 1 year old! *Buyer should verify school assignments as they are subject to change. The real estate is offered at public auction in its present, “as is where is” condition and is accepted by the buyer without any expressed or implied warranties or representations from the seller or seller’s agents. It is incumbent upon buyer to exercise buyer’s own due diligence, investigation, and evaluation of suitability of use for the real estate prior to bidding. It is buyer’s responsibility to have any and all desired inspections completed prior to bidding including, but not limited to, the following: roof; structure; termite; environmental; survey; encroachments; groundwater; flood designation; presence of lead-based paint or lead based paint hazards; presence of radon; presence of asbestos; presence of mold; electrical; appliances; heating; air conditioning; mechanical; plumbing (including water well, septic, or lagoon compliance); sex offender registry information; flight patterns, or any other desired inspection. Any information provided or to be provided by seller or seller’s agents was obtained from a variety of sources and neither seller nor seller’s agents have made any independent investigation or verification of such information and make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Auction announcements take precedence over anything previously stated or printed. Total purchase price will include a 10% buyer’s premium ($1,500.00 minimum) added to the final bid. Earnest money is due from the high bidder at the auction in the form of cash, check, or immediately available, certified funds in the amount $7,500.

8502 W Meadow Pass, Wichita, 67205 4 Beds 4 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,413 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Fantastic custom built, one owner ranch on a double lot in Northridge Lakes at Reflection Ridge! Leaded glass entry door with matching sidelights & Transom, oversized coat closet, tile floor, column with arch and 12ft ceilings! Formal living room with two round top windows, 12ft ceilings and wall wash art lighting! Formal dining room with triple windows with extended transoms, hutch inset with built-in glass display cabinets on each side and 12ft ceiling! Spectacular gourmet kitchen with custom stair-stepped Cherry cabinetry with 2 islands, large eating bar, Granite counter tops, roller trays in base cabinets, new 5 burner gas cooktop & microwave, double convection ovens, trash compactor, toe-kick dustpan for central vac, under-counter lighting, huge hidden walk-in pantry and wood flooring! Large breakfast nook with double oversized windows with Transom, door to deck with Transom and wood floor! Incredible hearthroom with quad windows with Transoms, corner gas fireplace, Architectural inset ceiling and large TV nook! Fabulous Master Suite Retreat with coffered ceiling, boxed-out quad windows, Retreat sitting area with wet bar with glass cabinets & frig, see-thru fireplace, triple windows and ceiling fan! Luxurious master bath with separate vanities, oval Jacuzzi tub with see-thru fireplace above, walk-in marble shower, 4-door linen, water closet room with linen and heated tile floor! Hallway to master with two insets with arched tops and track lighting! Spectacular office/bedroom with double door entry, large bay window with Transoms, built-in desk with file drawers, built-in bookcases, crown molding, ceiling fan and can lighting! Huge main floor laundry with cabinetry & hanging rod, folding table & cabinetry with sink, built-in ironing board and built-in steamer! Half bath with large vanity and tile floor! Incredible viewout/walkout basement with 8.5ft ceilings! Huge familyroom with 4 viewout windows, 3 walkout windows, ceiling fan, can lighting and a great wet bar with wine chiller, microwave and back bar with wine rack and mirrors! There are two nice sized bedrooms with viewout windows and walk-in closets! Exercise room with mirrors and ceiling fan! Fully finished office! Super covered deck with a completely weather protected sunroom below! Fantastically private mature treed backyard with a pondless water feature and plenty of room for a pool! Great three car garage with 14ft high ceilings, built-in cabinets and openers! There is enough room on the lot to add another 2 car garage to the side of the 3 car! Upgraded features include central vacuum, reverse osmosis water purifier, zoned heating and air, 2 water heaters with circulating hot water, concrete siding, Tile roof, wood clad windows and security system with cameras!

3422 S Dalton St, Wichita, 67210 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,911 Square Feet | Built in 2021

$3,000 active and retired military discount! Zero Entry Slab Floor Home. Great Open Floor Plan has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The Kitchen features an Island Cabinet with Granite or Quartz Counter Tops and a Walk-in Pantry/ Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring is Throughout the House. Electric Fireplace in the Living with a Stone Front. The Master Bedroom has a Tray Ceiling and the Master Bath has Double Vanities and a Tile Shower. The Master Closet is also the Concrete Storm Room. Covered Patio, Sod & Sprinklers are Included in the Price. The General Taxes and the Special Taxes are Estimated and have not been Fully Assessed to the Property. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Call Realtor for showing

