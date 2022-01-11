ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Condo-hunt Honolulu: See what's on the market now

(HONOLULU, HI) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Honolulu or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Honolulu, pulled from our classifieds:

1212 Punahou Street, Honolulu, 96826

2 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Condominium | 1,059 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Dive into the heart of Honolulu living at this spacious high floor two bedroom, two bath condo with large lanai at one of the most prestigious buildings in town, Banyan Tree Plaza. With sweeping city to Diamond Head views and rarely available 2 side by side parking this is a one of a kind opportunity. The bright and airy open floor plan design is both functional and stylish offering plenty of space for your needs. Banyan Tree Plaza, has all the bells and whistles homeowners are looking for - convenient to everything and recently remodeled world class amenities including heated pool, recreation room, barbecue area, 24-hour security, storage, friendly on-site Resident manager and staff and more. Visit this beautiful property today or the first open house this Sunday 2-5pm.

2122 Lime Street, Honolulu, 96826

1 Bed 1 Bath | $285,000 | Condominium | 452 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Welcome home to Hale Hoaloha which beautifully translates to house of friends. Unit 406 is move in ready! Remodeled in 2016 brand new kitchen cabinets, counters, appliances, vinyl flooring, bathroom vanity/sink & freshly painted 2021. Enjoy the beauty of living in this prime location in the established McCully/Moiliili neighborhood and bordering Waikiki. Close to many unique ethic restaurants, parks, the McCully District Gym and Pool, South Shore Beaches, banks, stores, and conveniently located to both private and public schools. Secured covered parking stall & Community Laundry. One or more photo have been enhanced.

909 Kahuna Lane, Honolulu, 96826

1 Bed 1 Bath | $290,000 | Condominium | 429 Square Feet | Built in 1965

1 bedroom / 1 bath condo @ Clairmont. Remodeled in 2020.

1617 Keeaumoku Street, Honolulu, 96822

2 Beds 2 Baths | $434,900 | Condominium | 733 Square Feet | Built in 1968

A rare offering for this convenient 2 bedroom apartment close to all conveniences. Just some minor touch ups and you are ready to go. This is a well cared for building and the location is hard to beat. Enjoy the pool and BBQ areas or enjoy strolling around central Makiki. Association just approved contract for fire alarm system installation for 2022.

See more property details

