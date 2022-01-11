House-hunt Nashville: What’s on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(NASHVILLE, TN) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Nashville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Nashville-curious, take a look at these listings today:

3747 Moss Rose Dr, Nashville, 37216

3 Beds 3 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,686 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Charming 3 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bathroom home in well established East Nashville neighborhood. This home features hardwoods, fireplace, recessed lighting and custom built ins. The updated kitchen has ample cabinetry, island, and stainless appliances. There is a great covered back deck, large utility room, and fully fenced backyard. This home is a must see! This home is being offered by Armstrong Real Estate with Keller Williams. For the most up to date information or to schedule a private tour please contact Robert Murphy at 629-401-9970.

For open house information, contact Aaron Armstrong, Keller Williams - Nashville - Hendersonville at 615-822-8585

Copyright © 2022 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11988906)

5521 Hickory Woods Drive, Antioch, 37013

4 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 2,618 Square Feet | Built in None

This two-story, 2618 square foot home opens to a formal dining room off to the side of the entry, that can be converted to a working office space or secondary living room. With a large great room and open concept kitchen and dining area being the focal point of this home, this plan feels spacious from the moment you enter. The finely appointed kitchen features a large island perfect for bar-style eating or entertaining, a pantry, and plenty of granite counter space, Bedroom One is located on the first floor and includes a walk-in closet, double vanity, glass shower, and separate linen closet. Upstairs, an expansive bonus room provides a second living space for play, work, or even an extra place for guests to stay, and contains two large walk in closets for extra storage. Three other bedrooms, two with walk-in closets, share a second bath. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

For open house information, contact Kim Brown D.R. Horton - Nashville

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-59046-SALE)

519 Crieve Rd, Nashville, 37220

5 Beds 4 Baths | $975,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,798 Square Feet | Built in 1955

You will fall in love with this gorgeous 5 bed, 4 bath home with a large backyard, perfect for large gatherings! This home is an entertainer's dream featuring a stunning Wolf/Sub-Zero kitchen, large great room with a wood-burning fireplace, walkout basement and so much more! Don't miss out on living in your dream home in the desirable neighborhood of Crieve Hall! Partial Roof (2019)

For open house information, contact Tiffany Fykes, Keller Williams - Nashville - Music City at 615-425-3600

Copyright © 2022 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-12003780)

5325 Cherry Blossom, Nashville, 37215

4 Beds 9 Baths | $3,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,618 Square Feet | Built in 1988

LOOK AT THIS POOL HOUSE! Located in a private cul de sac on 1.58 acres in Forest Hills, a spectacular one of a kind estate designed by Jonathan Savage is truly the perfect blend of casual elegance & Southern charm. Featuring Nashville Lifestyles Award winning chefs kitchen, elegant paneled library, formal dining, 5 fireplaces, game room, sunroom open to stunning gardens, private patios, pool & pool house w/covered porch, indoor/outdoor fireplace, living rm, kitchen, bath AND CHICKEN COOP!

For open house information, contact Paula Hinegardner, Keller Williams - Nashville - Franklin at 615-778-1818

Copyright © 2022 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11983637)

