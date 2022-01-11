Check out these townhomes for sale in Virginia Beach

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) If you’re on the market for a home in Virginia Beach, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

5721 Dawson Road, Virginia Beach, 23451 2 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Townhouse | 1,142 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This townhome style condo in the heart of the North End is the beach home for you. The property is just minutes away from the ocean and right in the center of all the beach town activities. This home has spacious rooms with a lot of light. Work from home in your newly renovated sunroom! The primary bedroom has its own private deck that is made for your morning cup of coffee! The lower level deck is great for entertaining with a private fenced in backyard and a workshop storage shed. This beach home will not last on the market! UNDER CONTRACT

For open house information, contact Anna Paduhovich, Keller Williams Town Center at 757-499-5911

505 Charles Porteus Lane, Virginia Beach, 23451 3 Beds 3 Baths | $428,000 | Townhouse | 1,952 Square Feet | Built in 2018

END UNIT, like new condo w/2 car attached garage, open concept kitchen/living room w/a balcony just minutes from the Oceanfront. This 3 bedroom condo has a bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom or office, etc & has tons of upgrades like plantation shutters, surround sound, wood floors in living spaces, brand new carpet in all the bedrooms on 3rd floor, new kitchen backsplash to compliment the granite counters & SS appliances. 1st level has a garage & the bonus room, 2nd level is the Open kitchen, dining area, & living room with engineered wood floors & 1/2 bath. 3rd level has master br, mstr bath + 2 more bedrooms & another full bath. Lovely master w/tray ceiling, master bath w/dbl vanity, tiled shower, walk in closet. Laundry also on 3rd level. Approx. 1.3 mile to the Oceanfront. Close to shopping, restaurants, night life! Community Dog Park.

For open house information, contact Tammy Shilling, Long & Foster Real Estate Inc. at 757-428-4600

2401 Dillingham Road, Virginia Beach, 23456 3 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Townhouse | 1,849 Square Feet | Built in 1995

GORGEOUS 3 bed/2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse w/GARAGE on a commanding corner lot. Located in the desirable Foxfire neighborhood and in the newly renovated PA Jr & Kellam School Districts. This transitional layout & newly fenced in backyard make this an awesome spot to call home! Open concept w/ eat-in kitchen & pass thru to the formal dining room. Large great room w/gas fireplace. BIG primary w/walk-in closet & add'l closet, high ceiling & double doors leading to jacuzzi tub, dble vanity and sep shower. HVAC new '20, Garage Dr/Opener new '18. Int garage dr w/pet door. Mins to bases/beaches/shopping/dining. It's a gem of a home!

For open house information, contact Shelly Schudel, KW Coastal Virginia Chesapeake at 757-361-0106

413 Hill Meadow Drive, Virginia Beach, 23454 3 Beds 3 Baths | $150,000 | Townhouse | 1,321 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Great Investment Opportunity. Property sold AS IS WHERE IS.

For open house information, contact Melvin Daniels, EXP Realty LLC at 866-825-7169