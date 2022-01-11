ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Check out these townhomes for sale in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach News Beat
Virginia Beach News Beat
 5 days ago

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) If you’re on the market for a home in Virginia Beach, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2gBz_0dihAmPH00

5721 Dawson Road, Virginia Beach, 23451

2 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Townhouse | 1,142 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This townhome style condo in the heart of the North End is the beach home for you. The property is just minutes away from the ocean and right in the center of all the beach town activities. This home has spacious rooms with a lot of light. Work from home in your newly renovated sunroom! The primary bedroom has its own private deck that is made for your morning cup of coffee! The lower level deck is great for entertaining with a private fenced in backyard and a workshop storage shed. This beach home will not last on the market! UNDER CONTRACT

For open house information, contact Anna Paduhovich, Keller Williams Town Center at 757-499-5911

Copyright © 2022 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10415545)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P6Z7A_0dihAmPH00

505 Charles Porteus Lane, Virginia Beach, 23451

3 Beds 3 Baths | $428,000 | Townhouse | 1,952 Square Feet | Built in 2018

END UNIT, like new condo w/2 car attached garage, open concept kitchen/living room w/a balcony just minutes from the Oceanfront. This 3 bedroom condo has a bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom or office, etc & has tons of upgrades like plantation shutters, surround sound, wood floors in living spaces, brand new carpet in all the bedrooms on 3rd floor, new kitchen backsplash to compliment the granite counters & SS appliances. 1st level has a garage & the bonus room, 2nd level is the Open kitchen, dining area, & living room with engineered wood floors & 1/2 bath. 3rd level has master br, mstr bath + 2 more bedrooms & another full bath. Lovely master w/tray ceiling, master bath w/dbl vanity, tiled shower, walk in closet.  Laundry also on 3rd level. Approx. 1.3 mile to the Oceanfront. Close to shopping, restaurants, night life! Community Dog Park.

For open house information, contact Tammy Shilling, Long & Foster Real Estate Inc. at 757-428-4600

Copyright © 2022 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10408972)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s1Ufl_0dihAmPH00

2401 Dillingham Road, Virginia Beach, 23456

3 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Townhouse | 1,849 Square Feet | Built in 1995

GORGEOUS 3 bed/2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse w/GARAGE on a commanding corner lot. Located in the desirable Foxfire neighborhood and in the newly renovated PA Jr & Kellam School Districts. This transitional layout & newly fenced in backyard make this an awesome spot to call home! Open concept w/ eat-in kitchen & pass thru to the formal dining room. Large great room w/gas fireplace. BIG primary w/walk-in closet & add'l closet, high ceiling & double doors leading to jacuzzi tub, dble vanity and sep shower. HVAC new '20, Garage Dr/Opener new '18. Int garage dr w/pet door. Mins to bases/beaches/shopping/dining. It's a gem of a home!

For open house information, contact Shelly Schudel, KW Coastal Virginia Chesapeake at 757-361-0106

Copyright © 2022 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10406191)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oeFD1_0dihAmPH00

413 Hill Meadow Drive, Virginia Beach, 23454

3 Beds 3 Baths | $150,000 | Townhouse | 1,321 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Great Investment Opportunity. Property sold AS IS WHERE IS.

For open house information, contact Melvin Daniels, EXP Realty LLC at 866-825-7169

Copyright © 2022 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10417246)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Business
State
Virginia State
Virginia Beach, VA
Real Estate
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Private Beach#Home#Restaurants#Housing List#3rd L
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach, VA
430
Followers
644
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy