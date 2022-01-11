These houses are for sale in Riverside

(RIVERSIDE, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Riverside-curious, take a look at these listings today:

1247 Reece Street, San Bernardino, 92411 2 Beds 1 Bath | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 687 Square Feet | Built in 1944

This newly renovated awesome home is ready for you to move in today! The main home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It features beautiful bright white kitchen cabinets, new tile flooring and stunning quartz countertops. The bathroom has a large walk-in shower with sophisticated marble look tiles and custom stone trim, as well a new pedestal style sink and new toilet to create a fresh and contemporary feel. Newly installed laminate flooring is found through the rest of the house to complete the modernized design! In addition to the cosmetic changes, you will also find new energy efficient windows, a new heater, upgraded plumbing and a newer roof. The complete interior and exterior have been freshly painted so all you need to do is bring your furniture! The property features a huge lot with mature fruit trees and ample room to store many large vehicles behind a locked gate. In addition, there is a newer 2 car garage, which is drywalled and has a connected space with a remodeled second bathroom making it ready to convert to ADU if desired. And not to be overlooked, an A+ location conveniently located near shopping and freeways. This home provides so much potential, you will not want to miss this opportunity!

11307 Brookfall Court, Riverside, 92505 4 Beds 3 Baths | $849,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,633 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Prefect family home in a gated community on a quite cul-de-sac. 2633 Sqft with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a 3 car garage, a large 10,019 Sqft home site with a pool, spa, built in BBQ and many mature palm trees. This home is highly upgraded with custom wood flooring, lots of crown molding, custom, base boards and window trim. The entire home has been freshly painted.

3727 Valley View Avenue, Norco, 92860 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,699,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,229 Square Feet | Built in 1957

ONE OF NORCO' MOST UNIQUE RANCH'S IN TOWN with HUGE INCOME possibilities. This property is a must see! It has 2 Legal houses ready waiting for you. This property is a fully running boarding and training facility and has been around for many years. As you drive up you will see the chariot out-front to greet you. There is tons of parking for your guest and tenants. Fully fenced of for horses safety. As you walk thru the gates you will see how well maintained this property is and well kept. There are 31 stalls. with a mix of covered shelters and barns. Many stalls are made for mustangs and stallions with 6ft piping. There is an arena and a round pen. ALL stalls have water. There is a workshop ready for you as well. This amazing ranch is a must see and ready for a new owner to make their own or keep it as a great income producing property!

2880 Shalimar Place, Riverside, 92504 4 Beds 2 Baths | $501,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Wonderful single story 4 bedroom home is now available in the Victoria area of Riverside. This home has amazing bones so pack your imagination for what you'll upgrade throughout to make it your very own. All systems are in original, barely touched condition. Windows are dual pane throughout for energy efficiency. Easily accessible to the 91 freeway, Shalimar Place is walkable to Arlington High school, nearby parks, and walking trails. Come and see this gem and make it yours!

