Kansas City, MO

Take a look at these homes for sale in Kansas City

 5 days ago

(Kansas City, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Kansas City. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

8300 Sagamore Road, Leawood, 66206

2 Beds 1 Bath | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,054 Square Feet | Built in 1955

BACK ON MARKET NO FAULT OF SELLER w/PRICE REDUCTION TO $290K IN LEAWOOD! GREAT PRICE FOR REHABBERS/INVESTORS! Opportunity knocks in the heart of Old Leawood. Rehab the existing home and make it your dream home on a spacious .28 acre corner lot in a neighborhood with mature trees and easy access to Stateline Road. Home is in need of full renovation. Would make an excellent flip opportunity or make it your own. Seller is selling "As Is". Property is in probate. Contract needs approval from the probate court. Patience would be appreciated. Location has great access to the Plaza, shopping, etc...Administrator says bring all offers!!

For open house information, contact Merriam Reichle, ReeceNichols - Town Center at 913-345-0700

Copyright © 2022 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2349801)

11101 E 72Nd Terrace, Raytown, 64133

3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,231 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Beautiful home on an oversized lot minutes away from walking trails and parks. Buyers will love the spacious rooms in this home and the stunning curb appeal. Enjoy the fall weather with friends on the oversized deck while looking out at the expansive backyard. Located on a quiet street with friendly neighbors. If you are looking for a spacious home with a large yard situated in a quiet and close knit community, this is the home for you! Home has an attic fan and built in ladder to attic in the main floor hallway. Taxes, square footage, and lot size are pulled from County records.

For open house information, contact Loran Coleman, Platinum Realty at 888-220-0988

Copyright © 2022 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2355682)

10760 N Fairmount Avenue, Kansas City, 64154

5 Beds 5 Baths | $540,585 | Single Family Residence | 2,867 Square Feet | Built in 2021

CUSTOM BUILD JOB - NEW MARK HOMES 1 1/2 STORY "HALEY" - FOR COMPS ONLY

For open house information, contact Sara Stucker, ReeceNichols-KCN at 816-468-8555

Copyright © 2022 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2258280)

5300 Lakewood Street, Kansas City, 66106

3 Beds 2 Baths | $309,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This house won't last long, built by the Turner High School Building Trades class. Completion date will be in the next 30 days. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac in newer neighborhood, one block from large park. Open floor plan with beautiful finishes, incl. prefinished hardwood floors, solid panel doors & granite countertops. Full unfinished bsmt with storm shelter room and stubbed-in plumbing for a bathroom. This property is part of the Unified Govt. Neighborhood Revitalization Act, 95% tax abatement for 5 years.

For open house information, contact Kelly Kultala, Realty Executives at 913-642-4888

Copyright © 2022 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2359887)

KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City Digest

Kansas City Digest

Kansas City, MO
399
Followers
592
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kansas City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

