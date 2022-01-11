Check out these houses for sale in Rochester

(ROCHESTER, NY) Looking for a house in Rochester? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Rochester area:

417 Meadowbriar Rd, Rochester, 14616 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,849 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Spacious split level with tons of character! Welcoming entry leads you to a large, sunlit kitchen. Tons of cabinets and an island cooktop. A sliding glass door with windows to the ceiling provides the natural light. 3 large bedrooms and full bath upstairs. The lower level provides a cozy living space with a wood fireplace, a full bath with a stand up shower, laundry room and a work from home office space. Includes a basement with lots of room for storage. Delayed negotiations offers due @10:00 am on Friday 10/22 allow 24 hours life of offer. Greenlight has arrived!

For open house information, contact Gretchen A. Weber, RE/MAX Plus at 585-623-1400

114 Hurstbourne Road, Rochester, 14609 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,798 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Welcome to 114 Hurstbourne Rd! Everyone loves this neighborhood-so close to everything and steps to N. Winton Village and all that it has to offer! This bright and airy home features hardwood flooring, miles of original woodwork throughout & leaded glass. An entry foyer with original basketweave floor and guest hall lead to an updated eat in kitchen w/quartz counters and pantry. A giant, sunny dining room overlooks the backyard. Sparkling leaded glass built in cabinets frame a decorative, brick fireplace in an over sized living room, and an arched doorway leads to a cozy den/sunroom perfect for a home office or playroom. Generous bedrooms, 1st floor powder room, central a/c, partially fenced back yard, glass block windows, and 2 car garage. Kitchen updates include quartz counters, vinyl plank flooring & disposal 2020, some new carpet 2018, fence 2018, H2O tank 2017, dishwasher 2015. Huge walk up attic is amazing for storage, and could be finished for additional living space. Green Light high speed internet available! Minutes from 590, shopping, restaurants, and schools. Open house 1/8 from 11-1:30pm. Delayed neg form on file, please submit all offers by 1/10 at 4 pm.

For open house information, contact Angela F. Brown, Keller Williams Realty Greater Rochester at 585-362-8900

38 Vermont Street, Rochester, 14609 3 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1920

NEW NEW NEW!!!! This Property is move in READY!!! New Kitchen, New Bath, New Windows, Newer Roof, Newly refinished Hardwood throughout! W2W windows! Fenced and private backyard. Spectacular Property 3 bedroom 1 Bath -Amazing Open floor plan! Jackpot Location! Minutes away from; Irondequoit to the North, Webster to the East, East Ave to the south and Upper Falls to the West! Don’t Miss This one It won’t Last Long!!!! Delayed Negotiations until: 03/29/2021 @ 1PM

For open house information, contact Bugra Gul, Gul Realty Inc at 585-314-4219

16 Aronica Drive, Rochester, 14623 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1954

STUNNING RANCH IN HENRIETTA!! Recently refinished hardwoods in living and dining room! Kitchen features breakfast bar that opens up to living room. Large picture window for plenty of natural light. Master bedroom features attached powder room. Vinyl windows throughout! Maintenance free vinyl siding. Ever-dry system installed in basement! Workshop space in basement. Upgraded 200 amp electrical service. 2017 American Standard furnace. 1.5 car detached garage with workshop space. 2012 new roof. Huge private lot! Delayed showings until Friday 11/12 at 9am. Delayed negotiations until Tuesday 11/16 at 12pm.

For open house information, contact Jacquelyn D. Cannan, RE/MAX Plus at 585-279-8200