Salt Lake City, UT

On the hunt for a home in Salt Lake City? These houses are on the market

 5 days ago

(Salt Lake City, UT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Salt Lake City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

3900 S Bacchus Highway, Magna, 84044

3 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 2,945 Square Feet | Built in None

PRICING STARTING FROM THE MID $300s Get ready to find your new home in a community packed with perks and amenitieswelcome to Little Valley Gateway. This master-planned community features two pools, a clubhouse, pickleball courts, and integrated walking trails for easy access to large play areas, tot lots and terra parks. Enjoy outdoor recreation with amazing views at the nearby Oquirrh Mountains or take a short commute to Salt Lake City for shopping, dining entertainment and more. Whether youre looking for a spacious 3-4 bedroom fully finished townhome or a single family home with room to grow, we have a plan for you. Come learn more about all we have to offer at Little Valley Gateway!

1422 E Sunnyside Avenue, Salt Lake City, 84105

5 Beds 2 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,256 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Just a few minutes to the U of U from this updated, charming 5 bedroom 2 bath ranch style in one of Salt Lake's highest demand neighborhoods. Close to East High, VA hospital, TRAX, 9th & 9th & Emigration Canyon. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms w/granite counters. Newer windows & lots of natural light upstairs. 3 bedrooms upstairs & 2 downstairs, a full bath on each level plus separate downstairs entry. Spacious .21 acre fenced yard has potential for a large detached 2-car garage or another living space. Don't miss this great opportunity!

1159 N Topaz Dr, Salt Lake City, 84116

3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,463 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Multiple Offers- Offer Deadline 12pm on 12/13/2021. This Rose Park rambler is a sophisticated blend of 1955 charm and modern day living. The home exudes the mid century vibe that we all know and love. The floor plan is flanked by original hardwoods, a splendidly remodeled kitchen and stunning fireplace making the perfect place for a reading nook or game night. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a den, you'll be sure to become host to many of your loved ones. Not only is this home recently updated, it comes loaded with newer features such as a custom refrigerator, newer air conditioning unit, updated plumbing, and updated electrical. Be sure to come see it before it's gone.

8179 South 3640 West, West Jordan, 84088

4 Beds 3 Baths | $629,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,620 Square Feet | Built in None

The two-story Benton is designed to maximize on space.. The inviting covered porch offers a great place to watch the sunset or rise and it the perfect introduction to this spacious home. You will be greeted by the wide entry, perfect for adding your own decorating touch, and versatile living room. Continue to the back of the home where the generous kitchen with large island and walk-in pantry open to separate dining and great room spaces. The large mudroom gives your family that perfect, yet separate, drop zone area. Upstairs keep the family retreat separate from the entertaining space on the main floor with three bedrooms, full bath, well-appointed loft, and second-floor laundry room. The private master suite completes the second floor and is tucked away from the other bedrooms, offering privacy as well as ample space in the bedroom, master bath and walk-in closet.

