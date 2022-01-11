House hunt Omaha: See what’s on the market now

(Omaha, NE) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Omaha. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

10226 Caspian Drive, Papillion, 68046 5 Beds 3 Baths | $593,570 | Single Family Residence | 3,111 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Shannon Salem, M: 402-990-0179, Shannon.Salem@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Model home now complete!! Open every Saturday & Sunday 1-4pm. Welcome home to Granite Lake, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Sarpy county! You won't want to miss the opportunity to live in your dream home here. This large, split bedroom ranch plan from Advantage Development is sure to impress. Walk in to 10' ceilings, open entertaining space and high end finishes. In the kitchen, custom cabinets are taken all the way to the ceiling for extra storage plus notice the gas cooktop with wood hood. A barn door opens to the pantry with built in appliance counter - perfect spot for the coffee maker! The oversized primary suite and attached spa like bathroom lead to the large closet with extended high storage space! The finished basement gives even more space to entertain, including a perfect wet bar complete with built in microwave and beverage fridge. With easy access to anywhere in the Omaha metro area and

11805 S 110 Avenue, Papillion, 68046 4 Beds 3 Baths | $423,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,446 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Doyle Ollis, M: 402-214-2208, doyleollis@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. The Home Company "Ellison" with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage. 2,446 square feet of open efficient space. NEW Farmhouse elevation. Large windows in great room. Large drop zone off garage. Open kitchen with hidden pantry, stainless appliances, mantle &stone fireplace, owner's bath with tiled shower. A back staircase to the second floor is what gives the main living space a wide open concept. New 2nd floor layout creates open feel and additional closet space. Dual vanities in both 2nd floor baths. Passive radon and sprinkler included. All measurements approximate. Model @ 4611 Lawnwood Drive in Belle Lago (Malibu Ranch) hours Sat/Sun 1-5 pm or by appointment. Visit any of our other Model homes: 11805 S 110th Ave. in Sumtur Crossing (Ellison 2 sty), 8205 S 196th St. in Remington Ridge West (Santa Clara 2Sty) and 7304 N 168th Ave in Anchor Pointe (Edison 2 Sty). Hours Sat/Sun

4414 Curtis Avenue, Omaha, 68111 4 Beds 2 Baths | $163,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,420 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Brittney McAllister, M: 402-618-5036, brittney4homes@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - Looking for a starter home with possible income-earning opportunity, or maybe a perfect investment property? What about a mother-in-law suite that has a private entrance? Look no further! This fully-renovated 1,420 sq. ft. home is move-in ready. Main level has newer carpet throughout, an updated full bathroom, large open concept kitchen with new stainless steel appliances AND washer/dryer hookups! Lower level is completely finished with two bedrooms, a newly renovated full bathroom, kitchen, and living room. All carpet, drywall, plumbing and egress windows are new! Roof is only 6 years old! (Owner previously rented basement for $800/mo.)

5352 N 27 Avenue, Omaha, 68111 2 Beds 0 Bath | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,122 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Chris Bauer, M: 402-510-1300, chris.bauer@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/chris.bauer - Don't miss out on this great investment opportunity! This 2 bed 1 bath 1 car garage home welcomes you in with an open floor plan, bright natural light, and more. This home is near many schools, parks, and many places to dine. It's not often you see a home for this price! Stop that car and schedule your private tour today! AMA.

