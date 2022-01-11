Single-family homes for sale in Bakersfield

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Bakersfield area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

13241 Meacham Road, Bakersfield, 93314 4 Beds 3 Baths | $635,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,854 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Stunning property located on an oversized corner lot in the desirable NW Bakersfield area. Pride of ownership shows well in this beautiful 4-bed PLUS office, 2.5-bath home. Large open floor plan with tile and wood-like laminated flooring throughout, formal living room with brick fireplace perfect to entertain family and friends. Full kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, plenty of cabinet space plus walk-in pantry and formal dining area. XL master bedroom with a dual fireplace, private access to the patio and full bathroom that includes a large walk-in shower plus separate jacuzzi tub. Perfect sized bedrooms, upgraded guest bathroom that offers dual vanities, granite counters and crown molding. The exterior boasts an extended covered patio, swimming pool, huge RV parking (26 ft. wide gate) and a 3-car garage. Upgrades include newer AC, newer water heater and pool has been recently resurfaced. This one won't last long, call to schedule your private showing!

For open house information, contact Brian Hicks, Brian Hicks Real Estate Group at 661-477-4357

304 S Chester Avenue, Bakersfield, 93304 2 Beds 1 Bath | $169,888 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1926

(*** Please Do Not Disturb Tenants ***) Great potential and space for home improvement. Zoned C1, this home is centrally located, with easy access to freeway 58, transportation and shopping. Covered carport, plus detached garage, adorable front porch, spacious backyard with plenty of space to plant a garden or just have some fun with family or friends, close to the fairgrounds. To be Sold AS-IS.

For open house information, contact Roger Herrick, eXp Realty of California Inc at 888-584-9427

8511 Beaver Drive, Bakersfield, 93312 4 Beds 3 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,067 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Riverlakes home completely remodeled & updated! This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.75 baths with over 2,000 sqft. Semi-tri level with formal living room and dining area. Kitchen with granite counter tops, newer cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Newer flooring, carpet and fixtures throughout. Family room with updated fireplace. One bedroom and bath downstairs great for visitors. Large master bedroom and bathroom. Master bath with granite counter tops with separate tub & shower. Nice backyard with covered patio.

For open house information, contact Carlos Padilla, Watson Realty at 661-327-5161

5202 Mar Grande Drive, Bakersfield, 93307 4 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Gated community in Tyner Ranch home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2-car garage. This property features a larger living room with vaulted ceilings, dining area, an indoor laundry room, a lovely kitchen with a breakfast bar and newer microwave. There is some newer flooring and fresh paint. The master bedroom includes a full bathroom, a walk-in closet and access to the backyard. The backyard is landscaped and a large patio slab.

For open house information, contact Jon Busby, The Busby Team Miramar International - Mill Rock at 661-410-7355