ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Single-family homes for sale in Bakersfield

Bakersfield Today
Bakersfield Today
 5 days ago

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Bakersfield area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Bakersfield listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypXHL_0dihAShd00

13241 Meacham Road, Bakersfield, 93314

4 Beds 3 Baths | $635,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,854 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Stunning property located on an oversized corner lot in the desirable NW Bakersfield area. Pride of ownership shows well in this beautiful 4-bed PLUS office, 2.5-bath home. Large open floor plan with tile and wood-like laminated flooring throughout, formal living room with brick fireplace perfect to entertain family and friends. Full kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, plenty of cabinet space plus walk-in pantry and formal dining area. XL master bedroom with a dual fireplace, private access to the patio and full bathroom that includes a large walk-in shower plus separate jacuzzi tub. Perfect sized bedrooms, upgraded guest bathroom that offers dual vanities, granite counters and crown molding. The exterior boasts an extended covered patio, swimming pool, huge RV parking (26 ft. wide gate) and a 3-car garage. Upgrades include newer AC, newer water heater and pool has been recently resurfaced. This one won't last long, call to schedule your private showing!

For open house information, contact Brian Hicks, Brian Hicks Real Estate Group at 661-477-4357

Copyright © 2022 Bakersfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAORCA-202112220)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zmuru_0dihAShd00

304 S Chester Avenue, Bakersfield, 93304

2 Beds 1 Bath | $169,888 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1926

(*** Please Do Not Disturb Tenants ***) Great potential and space for home improvement. Zoned C1, this home is centrally located, with easy access to freeway 58, transportation and shopping. Covered carport, plus detached garage, adorable front porch, spacious backyard with plenty of space to plant a garden or just have some fun with family or friends, close to the fairgrounds. To be Sold AS-IS.

For open house information, contact Roger Herrick, eXp Realty of California Inc at 888-584-9427

Copyright © 2022 Bakersfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAORCA-202200166)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vXuAP_0dihAShd00

8511 Beaver Drive, Bakersfield, 93312

4 Beds 3 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,067 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Riverlakes home completely remodeled & updated! This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.75 baths with over 2,000 sqft. Semi-tri level with formal living room and dining area. Kitchen with granite counter tops, newer cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Newer flooring, carpet and fixtures throughout. Family room with updated fireplace. One bedroom and bath downstairs great for visitors. Large master bedroom and bathroom. Master bath with granite counter tops with separate tub & shower. Nice backyard with covered patio.

For open house information, contact Carlos Padilla, Watson Realty at 661-327-5161

Copyright © 2022 Bakersfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAORCA-202113404)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBHkH_0dihAShd00

5202 Mar Grande Drive, Bakersfield, 93307

4 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Gated community in Tyner Ranch home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2-car garage. This property features a larger living room with vaulted ceilings, dining area, an indoor laundry room, a lovely kitchen with a breakfast bar and newer microwave. There is some newer flooring and fresh paint. The master bedroom includes a full bathroom, a walk-in closet and access to the backyard. The backyard is landscaped and a large patio slab.

For open house information, contact Jon Busby, The Busby Team Miramar International - Mill Rock at 661-410-7355

Copyright © 2022 Bakersfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAORCA-202200081)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Bakersfield, CA
Business
Bakersfield, CA
Real Estate
City
Bakersfield, CA
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Home Improvement#Housing List#Ac
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield, CA
752
Followers
588
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bakersfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy