Check out these townhomes for sale in Raleigh

(RALEIGH, NC) These Raleigh townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Raleigh, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

2153 Metacomet Way, Raleigh, 27604 3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,990 | Townhouse | 1,313 Square Feet | Built in 2005

End Unit Townhome with one car Garage! This three bedroom home features hardwoods throughout most of the first floor, spacious Family Room with gas log fireplace, and an abundance of natural light in the Kitchen which flows nicely into the Dining area. Secondary bedrooms upstairs with Master Bedroom featuring vaulted ceilings, dual vanity, and WIC. Private patio is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy camaraderie with the neighbors at the community lake, pool, and tennis courts.

3249 Lynn Road, Raleigh, 27613 4 Beds 4 Baths | $498,611 | Townhouse | 2,451 Square Feet | Built in 2022

MLS# 2409854 REPRESENTATIVE PHOTOS ADDED. April Completion! The Elmhurst three story townhome lives with a gracious open floor plan and spacious living areas that radiates comfort and encourages entertainment. The main floor is bright and open where the kitchen overlooks the casual dining and gathering room. The top floor owner’s suite shows off a luxurious bath with dual vanities and large walk-in-closet. Structural options added: guest suite ilo flex, gourmet kitchen, seat at owner's bath shower.

6944 Leesville Road, Raleigh, 27613 4 Beds 4 Baths | $503,208 | Townhouse | 2,532 Square Feet | Built in 2022

MLS # _______ ~ REPRESENTATIVE PHOTOS ADDED. April Completion! ~ The Halifax II features an impressive, first floor guest suite with a full bathroom. On the main floor, the desirable kitchen opens to the gathering and dining rooms making entertaining a breeze! The owner's suite features TWO walk-in closets, dual sinks and a walk-in shower. Two secondary bedrooms and a full bath complete the 3rd floor. Structural options added include: 1st floor guest suite, gourmet kitchen, and owner's shower with a seat.

812 Bankston Woods Way, Raleigh, 27609 4 Beds 4 Baths | $588,000 | Townhouse | 2,604 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Arms-length sale for comp purposes. Outstanding end unit Thornton plan with two car garage. Second unit to sell in over two years of this floor plan of 89 units.

