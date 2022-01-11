Check out these homes for sale in Colorado Springs now

(Colorado Springs, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Colorado Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

697 Sand Creek Drive, Colorado Springs, 80916 4 Beds 3 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,264 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This ranch style home offers a fabulous floorplan featuring main level vaulted ceilings, spacious eat-in kitchen, combination living room/walk-out dining room, wood fireplace, Air Conditioning, a walk-out master bedroom, and plenty of room to expand in the basement family room, bed & bath. Close to military installations, shopping, restaurants, recreation, & more; a value packed comfortable home! A nice private setting with charming curb appeal.

406 Westmark Avenue, Colorado Springs, 80906 4 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Welcome home to this gem and rare opportunity in the Stratmoor Hills area. This 4 bed/3 bath home sits on almost a half acre with easy access to the colleges, military bases, and the highway. The main level offers plenty of room for entertaining and provides walkout access to the back-yard. The basement provides great space for an additional family room or play room and also walks out to the back yard. For those who are working from home the back of the one-car garage has been converted to an amazing quiet and peaceful office setting so you can leave the main home but don't have to go far to get to work. For those who love to work on vehicles, the detached oversized 2 car garage in the back yard has plenty of room to turn those wrenches and has a lift that will be left for the new owner or can be removed if not wanted. The garage is wired for 220v and has both A/C and heat allowing for year round use. This spectacular property also has an almost completely new exterior. With a NEW roof in 2019, new steel siding and paint and brand new fencing. A new A/C has also been installed. Leaving you almost nothing else to do but move in. This home will not last long. Get your showing scheduled today.

8031 Parsonage Lane, Colorado Springs, 80951 5 Beds 4 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,826 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Great opportunity to own this spacious 5 bedroom home in the desirable Claremont Ranch community just minutes from Peterson and Schriever AFBs! Enjoy serene Pikes Peak views right from your own home! Inside, a light and bright open floor plan await. Enjoy both a formal living room at the front of the home and an open concept kitchen, dining nook, and family room that’s ideal for everyday living. A cozy gas-burning fireplace provides great ambiance and makes the space toasty warm all winter long. The kitchen has a plethora of cabinets for all your kitchen essentials and a center island for easy meal prep. Sliding door off the kitchen to the private backyard with an expansive concrete patio to easily host family and friend BBQs. Upstairs, find four generous-sized bedrooms, including the primary with a 5-piece en-suite bath and large walk-in closet with organizer. Full finished basement adds additional living space with an expansive family room, versatile bonus room which would make a great office, and a large bedroom with nearby full bath that are great for guests’ privacy. New convenient King Soopers retail shopping center just minutes away, and quick access to hardware stores, restaurants, and several shops! 3 virtually staged photos have been added.

393 Autumn Place, Fountain, 80817 3 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,676 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Beautiful two-story home located in Tuscany Ridge! This move-in ready home has great curb appeal - enter through the covered front porch that brings you into the spacious open main level and great room. The main level has easy care laminate flooring throughout, large windows and 2 tone paint making the space warm and inviting! The eat-in style kitchen has ample cabinet space, SS refrigerator and dishwasher, solid surface countertops, pantry, island with breakfast bar and includes a walkthrough to the backyard. The upper level provides great space for everyone with 2 good sized bedrooms, full bath and conveniently located upper-level laundry room. The primary suite is the perfect retreat with 5 piece bathroom with dual vanity, soaking tub, separate shower and spacious his and her walk-in closets! Enjoy the huge fenced private backyard - perfect to enjoy those beautiful views of the open space! Located minutes to Fort Carson, Disc Golf Course, walking trails, restaurants and shopping. Come see this home today!

