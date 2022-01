I think there is an old saying that goes, “Behind every good fisherman is an understanding woman.”. Now I don’t necessarily qualify as a good fisherman, but I am an avid one. I’m very grateful that my wife is so understanding about the passion I have for my hobby (see rule No. 1 later in the article). Hence, I’ve learned a few things over the past 40-plus years. If you are one of those guys who need to get out at least once a week, there are certain things you need to know. These tips will ensure (or at least give you a fighting chance for) quality fishing time. Here are some strategies and a few hard and fast rules.

HOBBIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO