Home ownership in Oklahoma City is within reach with townhouses like these

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) These Oklahoma City townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

202 N Oaks Avenue, Midwest City, 73110 2 Beds 1 Bath | $86,000 | Townhouse | 750 Square Feet | Built in 1982

6512 Galaxie Terrace, Oklahoma City, 73132 4 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Townhouse | 1,438 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Lovely townhome with exterior maintenance and insurance covered by the HOA! This is one of the largest homes in the addition with an added space that can be used as a 4th bedroom, office, or other flex space for your needs. The home features an open living and kitchen, and a split floorplan with the owner's bedroom and bathroom on the opposite side from the secondary bedrooms. If you're looking for maintenance free living on one floor, this is the one! This small, quiet community is a hidden gem in the Putnam City school district.

422 Ne 1St Terrace, Oklahoma City, 73104 3 Beds 3 Baths | $719,000 | Townhouse | 2,561 Square Feet | Built in 2016

The Hill at Bricktown- Oklahoma City's New Urban Living Experience. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features: 3 car garage, elevator, and above ground storm shelter! Granite countertops, Elegant 10ft ceilings with crown molding and 8ft doors, covered balcony off living area. Zoned Geothermal HVAC with Nest learning thermostats, 2 x 6 exterior walls, and Pella wood windows. HOA dues include Property Insurance (Buyer carries an additional Contents/Liability Policy), Exterior Maintenance including the Roof, Landscaping & Irrigation, Natural Gas, and access to the Townhall which including Resort Style Pool, Hot Tub, BBQ & Fire Pit area, Great Room & Kitchen, Conference Rooms, Gym, and Dog Park.

213 N Geary Avenue, Oklahoma City, 73104 2 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Townhouse | 1,835 Square Feet | Built in 2012

This luxurious, chic Townhome located in The Hill at Bricktown is quintessential downtown living! Only a short walk popular venues, restaurants, & taprooms, you'll be begging to call this home! As you enter, the open floor plan downstairs will astound you making it a perfect place for entertaining guests! Custom buitlins for storage under stairs with HUGE pullout drawer. The Upper Landing has two suites, including the spacious Master Suite with huge walk-in closet by Oklahoma Closets! Underground Storm Shelter in the attached two-car garage. Zoned Geothermal HVAC & Wood Windows throughout. Come and see this amazing opportunity today! HOA dues include Property Insurance (Buyer carries additional Contents/Liability Policy), Exterior Maintenance including Roof, Landscaping & Irrigation, Natural Gas. Townhall includes a Resort Style Pool, Hot Tub, BBQ & Fire Pit area, Great Room & Kitchen, Conference Rooms, Gym, & Dog Park. John Rex SchoolSchools

