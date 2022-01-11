Take a look at these homes on the market in Fresno

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Fresno, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fresno than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1515 S 3Rd Street, Fresno, 93702

2 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1923

FHA READY - Home offers intrinsic charm, a flexible floor plan, and nearly 800 square feet of bright, inviting living space in the heart of Fresno. 2 Bed 1 Bath. New Exterior Siding. New Dual Pane Windows.Seamlessly blending classic charm and modern updates, this gem is flooded with natural light. Large backyard perfect for the garden of your dreams, Large Indoor Laundry Room, NEW Cabinets , New appliances and hard surface granite countertops. Quick and convenient access to Downtown Fresno and all the shops and eateries it has to offer .Don't miss your opportunity to be in the middle of one of the most up and coming areas with this warm and inviting home that must be seen to be properly appreciated.

2880 Paula Drive, Clovis, 93612

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,402 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Attention flippers and investors! Cash only. Property to be sold in its present as is condition.

5725 E Florence Avenue, Fresno, 93727

4 Beds 2 Baths | $439,888 | Single Family Residence | 1,861 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Welcome to this beautiful home. 4bd, 2bth, 1861 sq ft. Yr Built 2001. Walk in closet, outside access from master bedroom. 1 story, open space in kitchen/diner. High ceiling, natural light throughout the house. Corner lot. Plenty of parking and fruits tree to eat. Fruits Tree: Pomegranate, grapefruit, kumquat, jujube, ect. You don't need to go to the market to buy fruits. Easy access to the freeway. Many stores are nearby. The house needs TLC to make it shine and gorgeous again. Don't miss out this opportunity to own this house. Hurry in to summit your offer. It won't last!!! *** Address to the property is 2274 S. Eddy, Fresno, CA 93727***It's the same address, post office assign them a different address for mailing ****

312 Huntington Avenue S, Madera, 93636

3 Beds 2 Baths | $457,840 | Single Family Residence | 2,086 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A new Lennar Dewberry home is waiting for you at Clementine at Riverstone!!! This two-story home features a flex room off the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or an entertainment area for guests. An open-concept layout is hosted among the Great Room, kitchen and nook to promote simplified everyday living. On the second floor is the owner's suite with a spa-inspired bathroom and all three secondary bedrooms.Chill out with the advantage of a complete WARRANTY and world-class customer service. This is a beautiful home with everything you need to live in comfort. Pics are an artist rendition of actual home. This is a great home that will not stay on the market long! Contact your agent for your own personal showing!

