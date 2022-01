There’s truly no shortage of excellent places to see a sunset in the Bay, but we wanted to get to the bottom of where locals love to watch the sky light up. That’s why we posted an Instagram poll asking for our followers’ best recommendations! They didn’t disappoint, and we have almost 30 different places to tell you about. Here are some photos and descriptions of the 10 most essential ones in no particular order, but be sure to scroll all the way to the bottom for a full list!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO