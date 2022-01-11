ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at these Washington townhomes on the market now

(WASHINGTON, DC) If you’re on the market for a home in Washington, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

2137 Ruby Turn, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $593,120 | Townhouse | 2,471 Square Feet | Built in None

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this Royal townhome plan which features 2,471 sq ft of living space which encompasses 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. The Royal offers a specious main level eat-in kitchen with a generous island which provides plenty of cooking and entertaining. The upper level boasts the master bedroom, complete with walk-in closet and ensuite, ensures parents have a private space where they can enjoy peace and relaxation. The lower level features a finished recreation room great for storage and entertaining.

1201 N Royal St, Alexandria, 22314

1 Bed 2 Baths | $898,000 | Townhouse | 952 Square Feet | Built in None

GRAND OPENING! Introducing MUSE, now selling in presale! ** Free wine frig in unit 203!! **New water view mid-rise luxury condominium with 73 total residences & 29 one-of-a-kind floor plans with Old Town perspectives. Offering 1+den to 2 beds+den residences ranging from 920 - 2800 sq. ft. of extraordinary sophisticated space. Every residence features stunning floor-to-ceiling glass with operable windows, 7.5" engineered oak wood floor, custom imported Snaidero cabinetry, Waterworks and Brizio fixtures, Bosch panelized appliances, quartz countertops with waterfall, wine fridge, porcelain tile, recessed lighting throughout, and more. Select residences include expansive outdoor terraces and/or balconies. Amenities include direct access to Mt. Vernon Trail, 24-hour front desk, lobby lounge, bike storage, penthouse lounge with outdoor wrap-around terrace with sweeping water views of DC, MD, and VA, indoor-outdoor fitness center with dedicated movement room, and pet wash. White glove services include an on-site lobby porter for general assistance, an on-site experienced property manager, a full-time licensed building engineer, and daily janitorial staff. The new home of Art League of Alexandria will offer artist studios and classes in retail space. Other neighborhood retail includes Harris Teeter, Trader Joe's, Rustico, Hank & Mitzi's, Cafe 44, Goldfinch, and Oak Steakhouse. A mere .75 miles to King St, 5 miles to Washington DC, and 1 traffic light to Reagan Airport. Delivery in 2021. Sales Gallery open daily by appointment.

2129 Ruby Turn, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $596,120 | Townhouse | 2,471 Square Feet | Built in None

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this Royal townhome plan which features 2,471 sq ft of living space which encompasses 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. The Royal offers a specious main level eat-in kitchen with a generous island which provides plenty of cooking and entertaining. The upper level boasts the master bedroom, complete with walk-in closet and ensuite, ensures parents have a private space where they can enjoy peace and relaxation. The lower level features a finished recreation room great for storage and entertaining.

2127 Ruby Turn, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $586,120 | Townhouse | 2,471 Square Feet | Built in None

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this Royal townhome plan which features 2,471 sq ft of living space which encompasses 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. The Royal offers a specious main level eat-in kitchen with a generous island which provides plenty of cooking and entertaining. The upper level boasts the master bedroom, complete with walk-in closet and ensuite, ensures parents have a private space where they can enjoy peace and relaxation. The lower level features a finished recreation room great for storage and entertaining.

