House hunting? Check these Tampa townhomes

4536 Bay Spring Court, Tampa, 33611 3 Beds 4 Baths | $449,000 | Townhouse | 2,125 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Enjoy maintenance-free living at one of Tampa Bay's premier locations! Legacy Park offers a community pool, heated spa, fire pit, outdoor kitchen with charcoal and gas grills, clubhouse, and dog park. One of the largest units in the community offers you a rare opportunity to live in one of the most desirable areas of South Tampa which is within minutes of restaurants on the water, parks, boat ramps, and the New Westshore Marina District with shopping and dining right across the street! The location is ideal with easy access to St. Petersburg, beaches, downtown Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base, and the Crosstown Express Way. This is a hard-to-come-by-end unit that is light and bright with windows galore and plantation shutters throughout. At the bottom level you'll find the large 2 car garage with one bedroom and full bathroom, go up the stairs to the 2nd floor to the spacious great room which can be configured multiple ways depending on your living situation. There's plenty of room for a large dining table, bar stools, even a desk for those of you working from home. The living room/great room is huge! Have large furniture? No problem here. You'll love the high ceilings and openness of the layout making it feel more like a single-family home. A half bath is also located on the main living area along with plenty of storage space for a pantry. There are 2 more bedrooms with ensuite baths on the 3rd floor. The primary bedroom is also a nice size along with the other bedrooms and plenty of walk-in closet space. The washer and dryer are also located on the 3rd floor for your convenience. What you'll love about the location is the convenience with two entry security gates, one on Westshore and the other off Manhattan. The monthly maintenance fee of 475.00 includes your maintenance-free townhome, plus water, sewer, trash, amenities, exterior maintenance of the building. The current owner pays approximately $300/yearly for flood insurance. Live close to the water without paying a premium! This is a great opportunity to own a piece of South Tampa whether you're a first-time home buyer or investor. Rentals are allowed with one-year minimum lease term.

8713 Palm Ranches Place, Tampa, 33614 3 Beds 4 Baths | $499,900 | Townhouse | 2,109 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Location, Location, Location!! This beautiful modern all-block townhome with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a one car garage has never been occupied and is awaiting its first owner! With engineered floors throughout, NO carpet, 9.5-foot ceilings, 8-foot doors, hurricane impact oversized windows throughout you will get style and safety at the same time! Upon entry, there is an open staircase, a generous living area, half bath and kitchen, already wired for surround sound! A quartz marble-look, premium kitchen counter, and backsplash accompanied by stainless steel appliances and French style refrigerator give this kitchen a sleek finish. French doors lead out to the fenced back yard (to be installed). The 2nd level has 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms and the laundry room. Make floor three your dream space. It could be your 4th bedroom, or family room, and is pre-wired with surround sound, making it a great home theater! Don’t forget to check out the view from your two balconies! HOA covers yard maintenance, fencing, sidewalks, exterior surfaces, paint, and roof. Two AC units to make sure you stay cool all summer long. Conveniently located, just two blocks from Dale Mabry. Community intends to build additional phases at higher prices. As well as add community amenities. Call today to schedule your private viewing!

712 W Columbus, Tampa, 33602 3 Beds 4 Baths | $799,000 | Townhouse | 2,460 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pre-Construction. To be built. You don’t want to miss this chic modern property in the absolute perfect location. Nestled just a mile from the dazzling Riverwalk, you will love being in such close proximity to all this area has to offer – exquisite dining, luxury shopping and all the best local dining and amenities as well as parks, museums and so much more. Tucked away in the exclusive Ridgewood Park community, these stylish townhomes offer amazing amenities, and this property has even been approved as a potential Airbnb bringing limitless potential to any buyer. One of just three townhomes in the property, you’ll enjoy the quiet serenity of single-family homes without sacrificing the convenience of a low-maintenance townhome. From the moment you arrive, the beautifully maintained property welcomes you to the space. Step inside the first level where you’ll find a spacious 2-car garage plus storage space – one of the few homes in the area to offer this. The first floor also boasts your first full bedroom and bathroom – perfect for in-laws or out of town guests. A few steps take you up to the second level and the true heart to this family home. Designer flooring and high-end finishes are highlighted by plenty of warm natural light that make you feel right at home. Completely open concept, the spacious living room and dining area are completely open to the gourmet kitchen that is perfect for the home chef. Rich wood cabinetry, luxe granite countertops and upgraded stainless-steel appliances make this space as functional as it is beautiful, with bonus breakfast bar seating for even more space to host you family and friends. As you step up to the third floor, you’ll find the master and junior suites – each with their own attached bathrooms. Each have upgraded fixtures, plenty of natural light and spacious walk-in closets for plenty of storage, as well as custom designed ensuite bathrooms that have been expertly finished. The final floor is perfect for entertaining with your own private rooftop deck. Take in panoramic picturesque views, lounge in the sunshine or take in a meal al fresco on this large space just waiting to host your next gathering. This custom designed home is right where you want to be, offers limitless potential and is sure to go quickly. Don’t let this one pass you by – call today

5121 S Nichol Street #5121, Tampa, 33611 3 Beds 5 Baths | $1,585,000 | Townhouse | 4,689 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Crescent Place blends elegance with tradition. Enjoy a rare to market, three story red brick townhome in this timeless community of 20 residences. A matching brick wall surrounds the complex with a gate for ultimate privacy. This Georgian style townhome accommodates two cars and storage space within the garage. This residence is one of the largest in the community with 4,689 heated square feet, a first floor and second floor terrace for outdoor living. Level one of three has an extraordinary flex space, perfect for an informal living room, fourth bedroom or both, it has a generous closet and full private bathroom with access to the first floor terrace. Level two is the main living space, formal living and dining rooms, kitchen, butler's pantry and wet bar with beverage refrigerator a breakfast nook and access to the second story terrace. Level three has two large bedrooms in addition to the master suite with dual bathrooms and closets. Additional elements, only space to name a few: interior home elevator, natural gas supplied home generator, two Trane HVAC systems from 2017 and 2018, 10 foot ceilings in the main rooms custom crown molding, Plantation Shutters, wood floors and much more. This townhome lives similar to a single family residence with all the convenience of a townhome. Only steps from Bayshore Boulevard and Ballast Point Park.

