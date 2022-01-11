Check out these houses for sale in Albuquerque

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Looking for a house in Albuquerque? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Albuquerque listings:

8005 Marigold Dr Nw, Albuquerque, 87120 3 Beds 3 Baths | $626,390 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for something new? The Buxton is a dynamic three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom floor plan with some fascinating features and interesting architecture. The large kitchen island is great for entertaining or food prep and looks out over the spacious nook and family room. Other interesting features include a walk-in pantry and separate dining room. The split design has the largest bedroom separate from the secondary bedrooms. The largest bedroom includes both a bathtub and a walk-in shower, with a large walk-in closet as well. The large covered patio is a great place to entertain or just relax in your backyard.

For open house information, contact Petroglyph Estates Sales Counselor D.R. Horton - Albuquerque

7247 Wild Olive Avenue Ne, Albuquerque, 87113 3 Beds 3 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,846 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Look no further, this one will go quick!. Desert Ridge Trails is in the trifecta of school districts! Designer finishes throughout this the home. Beautiful granite counters/island, newer stainless appliances, the dining area has a built-in buffet/coffee bar. Engineered Armstrong Cherry Wood laminate flooring, New AC/Heating in 2021! Wood shutters and upgraded lighting. The loft upstairs is open and inviting with double french doors leading into a flex space, office, guest room or 4th bedroom! The owners suite has a separate tub and shower for a spa like feel. The backyard, is private and low-maintenance an outdoor haven with Mountain views and a covered patio. What more could you want? I'm glad you asked, walking trails and the neighborhood park is only one block away! See it today!

For open house information, contact Christine M Lohkamp, Signature Southwest Properties at 505-332-8838

2805 Arizona Street Ne, Albuquerque, 87110 4 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,875 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This hard to find 4 bed 3 bath home with 2+ living areas will fit your needs perfectly. Beautiful back yard with storage shed and permanent work shop. Large deck in totally fenced yard with sand box and planter beds for enjoying the private space. This Mossman home has beautiful wood floors and large rooms. This beautiful home is going live on 10/1. please no showings during Coming soon time as per MLS rules. One of the bedrooms would make a perfect office and the 2nd living area has massive potential for either another master suite or an excellent entertainment area. This home is centrally located with shopping, schools, and parks near by. This established neighborhood has mature landscaping and beautiful homes all around. Truly a must see at this price...

For open house information, contact Clay T Trafton, Keller Williams Realty at 505-271-8200

7009 Westford Place Nw, Albuquerque, 87114 3 Beds 3 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,047 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Come see this beautiful brick home located in the prestigious Ventana Ranch Community. This home has all the space you need boasting 2,047 sqft. The kitchen comes with quartz countertops. The living room has a gas fireplace that you can enjoy anytime of the year. Upstairs you will find your loft living area that you can add your own touch of office space or media area. The Master bathroom is complete with a oversized tub with a separate shower and a His & Hers sink. The back yard is amazing with tons of space, storage shed and partially landscaped with grass. Roof re-shingled in 2016, new refrigerated AC installed in 2016, newer irrigation automatic sprinkler system. Community pool access with keys. Call for more details and schedule your showing as this charming home will not last long.

For open house information, contact Nathan R Dougherty, Home Authority at 505-261-6359