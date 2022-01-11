Urban home ownership in Louisville? These condos are on the market

(LOUISVILLE, KY) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Louisville condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Louisville condos have been selected from our classified listings:

5309 Rolling Rock Ct, Louisville, 40241 2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Condominium | 1,083 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Maintenance free living at its finest! This is the one you have been waiting for. This one is truly turn key ready! This two bedroom two full bath condo has a gas fireplace, , beautiful counter tops and cabinetry, stainless appliances, beautiful flooring, remodeled bathrooms, newer fixtures and paint throughout, a private balcony over looking the quiet wooded area, walk in closets, an additional storage closest, a one car attached garage with direct access to the condo building, and one additional parking space right outside the front door . The neighborhood has many great amenities such as the beautiful clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, workout room, and plenty of green space with walkways. Schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Monica Dunlap, EXP Realty LLC at 888-624-6448

3501 Illinois Ave, Louisville, 40213 1 Bed 1 Bath | $65,000 | Condominium | 604 Square Feet | Built in 1979

*NEW LISTING!* Welcome to 3501 Illinois Ave B13, Louisville, KY 40213 in Woodcreek Condominiums. This second floor unit has 604 AG Sqft, 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath, Living Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with large pantry, Private Balcony, Includes 1 assigned parking space, 1 assigned parking space. Shared Washer & Dryer in basement with individual storage closet. Community Pool. Conveniently located next to Louisville Nature Preserve. Near Joe Creason Park, Louisville Zoo, Tennis Center, Bellarmine University, UofL Audubon Hospital. Dogs allowed up to 25lbs. Only 10% of units (8) total, may be allowed as rentals per HOA addendum. Not FHA/VA approved. Easy to show anytime. HOA $176/per month includes: Groundskeeping, Mstr Ins; Sewer; Snow Removal; Trash; and Water.

For open house information, contact Brent Shaw, Rick Shaw REALTORS at 502-245-0525

1058 Cherokee Rd, Louisville, 40204 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Condominium | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Motivated Seller and ready for immediate occupancy! Prepare to be dazzled with splendid views of historic Cherokee Rd from the most spectacular balcony in the Triangle. This incredible 2nd floor condominium is sure to impress, from the attractive front porch to the 2nd floor foyer, showcasing high ceilings, wood floors & large windows overlooking mature tree top views. Grand rooms, peppered with historic details, guide you through this charming 2,400 sq ft circular floor plan. Each of the 3 bedrooms are spacious, with ample closet space. The unit includes one car detached garage, private 2nd floor covered rear deck and rear fenced patio common area. Bonus storage is available in the unfinished basement. Exterior trim for the building was recently painted.

For open house information, contact Libby E Loeser, Keller Williams Louisville East at 502-554-9500

8302 Dravo Cir, Louisville, 40220 3 Beds 3 Baths | $263,500 | Condominium | 1,790 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Located in the highly sought-after community of Hurstbourne Springs, this beautifully updated condo is a MUST SEE! The family room boasts elegance with new carpet and stunning vaulted ceilings. Brand new kitchen complete with granite countertops, custom paint, GE stainless steel appliances, and so much more! The first-floor primary bedroom offers ample space with his and hers walk-in closets, ensuite primary bathroom with a jacuzzi tub, and a separate shower. A second bedroom, full guest bathroom, and laundry room can also be found on the 1st floor. The upper level has a spacious bonus loft/bedroom with a walk-in closet and 3rd full bathroom! This home is perfect for entertaining guests with a vibrant sunroom that leads to a beautiful deck.

For open house information, contact Antecia L Whitehead, KY Home Realty at 502-777-1989