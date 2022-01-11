ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Apple TV on FireStick

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that you can enjoy Apple TV on Fire TVs and stream it via FireStick? In this article, I will teach you how to get Apple TV on FireSticks so that you can enjoy even more movies and shows. Since most Apple purchases come with a free year of...

Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
The Independent

Best iPad deals for January 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2022: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save $100 on New iMacs, Get AirPods for $110

Table of Contents Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Apple HomePod Mini Bundle The Christmas shopping blitz has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are competing to offer the best Apple deals of the season. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
BGR.com

How to add wireless charging to your old iPhone for $17 at Amazon

It's pretty incredible how long iPhones last when you consider smartphones made by manufacturers other than Apple. There are definitely exceptions to the rule if you're willing to spend over $1,000 for a flagship Android phone. But the best you can typically hope for is two or three years. After that, things inevitably start to go wrong and your phone slows down. On top of that, you can definitely stop expecting to receive any new software updates after that amount of time. Meanwhile, we know people who are still using the same iPhone model they bought five years ago. That's...
BGR.com

Friday’s deals: COVID tests at Amazon, $139 AirPods 3, $19 Fire TV Stick Lite, more

There are some seriously impressive Amazon deals available right now. As a matter of fact, we can't even believe some of them are real! Take a look at Apple AirPods, for example. AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $189.99 instead of $249. AirPods 3 are down to an all-time low of just $139.99, and AirPods 2 are only $109.99. Those are all the lowest prices we've seen since Black Friday! On top of that, Amazon's beloved Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for just $18.99. That also matches the all-time low price. Once you're done streaming movies, you can enjoy...
osxdaily.com

How to Use Announce Messages with Siri on Apple Watch

Did you know that Siri on Apple Watch can read out all the messages you receive, and even reply to them without having to take your iPhone out of your pocket? As long as you have a second-generation and newer AirPods or compatible Beats wireless headphones, you’ll be able to take advantage of this feature with your Apple Watch.
imore.com

How to use AutoFill on Apple TV

AutoFill has been an excellent and convenient technology in the Apple ecosystem for years now; first on the Mac, then on iOS. Now, your Apple TV can take advantage of AutoFill on your iPhone or iPad for login credentials, whether you're entering your Apple ID or your Netflix login information.
xda-developers

How to take a screenshot on your Apple Watch

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone. Scroll down, and turn on Enable Screenshots. Now you can take screenshots on your watch by clicking the Digital Crown and side button at the same time. You will find the screenshots in the Photos app on your iPhone. From there you can share, edit, or delete them — just like any other picture.
idownloadblog.com

Unable to install update on Apple Watch? Here’s how to fix it

Installing the latest Apple Watch update ensures it has the newest features and bug fixes. The process to get the most recent version of watchOS is usually smooth and takes a few steps. But if your Apple Watch software update fails, is unable to install the update, is stuck on the preparing screen, or the update takes hours, here are several potential solutions to fix it.
imore.com

Suddenly there's a lot to watch on Apple TV+ and much more is coming in '22

Over the holidays, I had a chance to check out the Apple TV+ landscape much more thoroughly than I had in recent months. What I found surprised me. Although the paid video streaming service will never compete with Disney Plus, Netflix, HBO Max, etc., from a content quantity perspective, its library is noticeably more extensive than many might realize. And with lots of new and returning content set to launch in the coming months, an Apple TV+ subscription is even more worth it.
idownloadblog.com

How to change, customize, and manage Apple Watch faces

To spice up the look of your Apple Watch, you may not want to stick with one watch face only. If you wish to easily and quickly switch different watch faces, edit them, delete ones you don’t like, and more, this brief tutorial has you covered. Swipe on the...
PC Magazine

SharePlay for Mac: How to Watch TV and Listen to Music With Friends

Watching a movie or listening to your favorite song is often more enjoyable when you can share the experience with friends or family members. But you can't always easily get together in person. If you're an Apple user, though, you can meet virtually to share that experience thanks to SharePlay on Mac. All you have to do is get everyone on a FaceTime call, where you can collectively listen to songs on Apple Music, watch a film or TV show with Apple TV, or simply share whatever you're doing and viewing on your screen.
9to5Mac

Apple Watch: How to see your detailed heart rate history

Apple Watch can be an amazing tool for health and fitness, but are you taking advantage of the useful data it records? Read along for how to see your Apple Watch heart rate history across a variety of categories like resting, walking, workouts, and variability across days, months, and years.
The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks.It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From clean,...
laptopmag.com

How to turn off those annoying stand reminders on Apple Watch

If you’re tired of being told to stand up by your Apple Watch, this is the guide for you. Here’s how to disable those reminders. Apple’s take on the smartwatch is the best in its category, thanks to a seamless integration with iPhone, a feature-rich and easy-to-use OS, and a sophisticated suite of sensors that give you greater levels of health tracking than you could possibly get with the competition.
