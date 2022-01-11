Take a look at these homes on the market in El Paso

(El Paso, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in El Paso will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

401 Mesilla Vista Lane, El Paso, 79912 4 Beds 5 Baths | $490,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,860 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This lovely custom home sits in a corner lot on Mesilla. Grand foyer as you enter with a beautiful spiral staircase and hardwood floors throughout. Living/Dining room combo and nice size family room with fireplace and built-ins opens to breakfast nook and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, corner built-in desk and travertine backsplash. Bedrooms upstairs which includes a large master suite with French doors that open to a terrace for a romantic feel. Several balconies one off the master suite and the other off the terrace with beautiful views and for those relaxing evenings. Grand master bath with travertine floors, jetted tub, double vanity, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Additional features include refrigerated air, maids room with 3/4 bathroom which makes a great guestroom. Private backyard with wraparound patio that is great for entertaining. This home is conveniently located near UTEP, restaurants, and shopping centers. Roof was repaired 6 months ago.

4717 S M Mellnik Drive, El Paso, 79924 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1979

3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME LOCATED IN THE VERY DESIRABLE CASTNER HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION. AN ADDITIONAL 190 SF SUNROOM. CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT. VERY SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM. COVERED BACK PATIO. LOW MAINTENANCE YARD. ONLY CASH OFFERS ARE BEING CONSIDERED ON THIS PROPERTY.

18 Kingery Drive, El Paso, 79902 3 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,929 Square Feet | Built in 1999

A Modern 3 Story Home nestled on a phenomenal view lot in the Gated area of Los Compadres; Views available from every Floor, Hardwood and Tile Flooring plus an Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Refrigerator and Stove. A Separate Utility Room., Oversized 2 Car Garage with Storage Area of Approx. 480 Sq. Ft for use as an Artist's Studio/ Work Shop or PlayroomThe neighbor at 20 Kingery has the intention of building a new home.

11668 Andrienne Dr. Drive, El Paso, 79936 3 Beds 3 Baths | $308,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,464 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Pride of ownership. Single story,brick veneer, open floor plan with 3 bds. 3 baths, spacious office with bath can be a 4th bd. fireplace, high ceiling with beams in live in room. wet bar, formal dining room, kitchen with top of the line appliances, island. all granite counter tops. breakfast area. 15 brand new windows, shutters. porcelain flooring thru out, except for carpet in the 3 bds. utility room, 2 car garage, front yard professional landsaping. view of the mountains from the back yard. freeway 1-10, shopping, church, all near by. spacious lot.

