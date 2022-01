If you would have told me that the Chicago Bulls would hold the best record in the Eastern Conference through close to 50% through the 2021-22 NBA season, I would have said you are crazy! After watching this team play though and seeing how well DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball fit in with one another, it is clear to see that the Bulls are legit championship contenders.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO